Tontitown Fire Department nearly ready to move into new $5.3 million fire station

Adam Brown, a technician at Progressive Technologies, installs a fire alarm strobe Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, while putting the finishing touches on the low-voltage systems in the Tontitown Fire Department Station 1 in Tontitown. The 12,000-square-foot station was constructed with the approval of a $5.3 million bond by voters in 2021 and is expected to open in the coming weeks. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe) TONTITOWN -- An open house for the new city fire station will take place next month.The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Already a subscriber? Log in!