Working on the railroad: Fayetteville and Springdale plan to make crossings safer using federal grant money

Grant to aid NWA safety design work

Today at 3:14 a.m.

by Stacy Ryburn

The railroad crossing at Jocelyn Lane near Gregg Avenue is seen Friday in Fayetteville. Fayetteville, Springdale and the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad teamed up to apply for a federal Railroad Crossing Elimination grant to design and plan several safety improvements and some closings of railroad crossings in the two cities. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Railroad crossings in Fayetteville and Springdale should get a little safer, thanks to a federal grant.

The two cities, along with the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, teamed up to apply for a federal Railroad Crossing Elimination grant.