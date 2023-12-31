Wyoming gives coach a joyful farewell

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Craig Bohl closed out the final postgame news conference of his career with several rounds of thanks, raised his hand and gave one final thought: Peace out.

What a way to go out.

Stymied most of the afternoon, Wyoming moved into position for John Hoyland to kick a 24-yard field goal as time expired and sent Bohl into retirement a winner with a 16-15 win over Toledo in the Arizona Bowl on Saturday.

"It's great to go out with these guys," Bohl said. "I have a real sense of peace about moving on. It's time for this Cowboy to ride off."

Bohl is retiring after 42 years of coaching -- the last 10 in Laramie -- and defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel will take over next season.

Toledo (11-3) shut down Wyoming's offense to go up 15-6 before the Cowboys started to find an offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter.

Evan Svoboda got it started after replacing Andrew Peasley, who went out with an injury in the fourth quarter, by scoring on a 1-yard sneak that pulled Wyoming (9-4) within two. Peasley returned to throw a 26-yard pass after the Cowboys forced a punt, but went down again without being hit.

Svoboda then moved the Cowboys quickly down the field -- with the help of an unnecessary roughness penalty on Ronald Delancy III -- and Hoyland split the uprights to finish off Wyoming's best season since going 10-2 in 1996.

"They put me in the tent and I tried to peak through to see what was going on," said Peasley, who threw for 168 yards on 20-of-25 passing. "But I have full trust in Evan. I wish I could have been out there to finish that drive, but all that matters is getting the W, especially for Coach Bohl."

Toledo played without several key players who entered the transfer portal, including Mid-American Conference offensive player of the year Peny Boone and quarterback Dequan Finn.

The Rockets still managed to shut down Wyoming most of the afternoon, but came up just short after going 4 of 13 on third down and giving up 10 points in the fourth quarter.

"I thought we played good complementary football for three quarters," Toledo Coach John Candle said. "We just didn't quite make the plays we needed to make."

Both teams were able to move the ball in the first half. Neither was able to reach the end zone until Jacquez Stuart raced through a big hole and dodged a tackle along the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown that put the Rockets up 10-6.

Before that, Hoyland kicked two field goals, including a 52-yarder that hit the crossbar and trundled over. Toledo's Luke Pawlak also hit one from 33 yards out.

"Once we got down there to their side of the field, just kind of stalled on the drives that killed us," said Toledo quarterback Tucker Gleason, who threw for 184 yards and an interception.

Wyoming's John Hoyland (46) pumps his fist after hitting a field goal to give the team a win over Toledo during the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)



Wyoming coach Craig Bohl holds the trophy after the team's win over Toledo in the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)



Toledo linebacker Daniel Bolden (31) takes down Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) during the third quarter of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. Bolden was ejected for targeting. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)



Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs (28) hits Toledo quarterback Tucker Gleason (4) trying to throw and forces an incomplete pass during the third quarter of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)



Toledo linebacker Daniel Bolden, right, stops Wyoming running back Harrison Waylee (4) at the line on a second-quarter run during the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

