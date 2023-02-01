7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Make family day special with roasted turkey breast. To make preparation even easier, use a turkey roasting bag and follow the directions. Serve with garlic mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, a mixed green salad and dinner rolls. Buy a chocolate meringue pie for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough turkey, peas and carrots and pie for Monday.

MONDAY: Have some fun and make Turkey Pierogi Pot Pie with the turkey leftovers. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 10-inch round baking dish (about 2 ½ quarts) with cooking spray. In a large bowl, toss 1 ½ cups leftover peas and carrots, 1 (8-ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms and 1 ¼ cups chopped cooked (leftover) turkey with 1 cup Alfredo sauce until coated. Transfer to baking dish. Arrange 1 (14.1- to 16-ounce) package any variety frozen pierogies on top; coat with cooking spray and bake 35 minutes or until filling bubbles and pierogies turn golden. Serve with a lettuce wedge. Slice the leftover pie for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough Alfredo sauce for Friday.

TUESDAY: What could be more economical and taste better on a cold night than Quick Beef and Vegetable Soup (see recipe)? Serve with a green salad and a baguette. Cherry Ginger Crisp (see recipe) is a special dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Skip meat for this Creamy Corn and Potato Chowder: In a large pan, combine 1 ½ cups milk, 1 (15- to 17-ounce) can no-salt-added cream-style corn, 8 ounces frozen o'brien potatoes, 1 teaspoon coarse salt and ¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper. Cover and bring to a boil on medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; uncover and stir to break up potatoes. Simmer, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until thickened, stirring often. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese and fresh chopped chives. Serve the soup with deli egg salad sandwiches on whole-grain bread with sliced tomatoes and lettuce. Try plums for dessert.

THURSDAY: Kids and grown-ups will like these Sloppy Joes: Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add 12 ounces lean ground beef; cook 1 minute. Add 1 large onion (finely chopped) and 2 cups finely chopped crimini mushrooms (about 4 ounces); cook 8 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are soft and moisture has evaporated. Add 5 plum tomatoes (diced) and 2 tablespoons flour; stir to combine. Stir in ½ cup water, ¼ cup cider vinegar, ¼ cup chili sauce and ¼ cup ketchup; return to a simmer, stirring often. Reduce heat to low and cook 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until the sauce is thickened and the onion is tender. Spoon onto toasted whole-grain hamburger buns. Serve with baked chips and a carrot salad. Kiwis are an easy dessert.

FRIDAY: Cook refrigerated pasta and top with Alfredo sauce (leftover) for a fast dinner. Add a spinach salad and crusty bread. Fresh tropical fruit is good for dessert.

SATURDAY: Your guests will enjoy an Orange Chicken and Vegetable Rice Bowl (see recipe). Serve with a Boston lettuce salad and whole-grain rolls. Buy fruit tarts for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Quick Beef and Vegetable Soup

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 cups lower-sodium chicken or beef broth

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, with liquid

8 ounces gold or red potatoes, unpeeled, cut into ½-inch pieces

2 carrots, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces

6 ounces frozen cut green beans

In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, cook beef, onion, oregano, salt and pepper about 6 minutes or until beef is no longer pink. Add broth, tomatoes, potatoes and carrots. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, 10 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add green beans and cook, uncovered, until beans are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste. (Adapted from "The Complete Modern Pantry," America's Test Kitchen)

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 337 calories, 25 g protein, 12 g fat, 27 g carbohydrate, 65 mg cholesterol, 714 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Cherry Ginger Crisp

4 tablespoons butter, softened, plus more for greasing

4 cups frozen tart cherries (do not thaw)

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, divided use

3/4 cup PLUS 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided use

1 teaspoon orange zest

½ teaspoon dried ginger

1/3 cup rolled oats

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat inside of 10-inch oven-safe skillet with butter.

In a large bowl, mix cherries, ½ cup flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, orange zest and dried ginger. Pour cherry mixture into the prepared skillet and spread into an even layer. Set aside.

In a medium-size bowl, mix remaining flour and sugar with the rolled oats using a spoon. Use a pastry blender or two knives to mix 4 tablespoons softened butter into the flour mixture until butter is evenly incorporated and mixture resembles a coarse crumb. Spread topping evenly over cherries. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until topping is golden brown and cherries are bubbling. Serve warm or room temperature.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 279 calories, 4 g protein, 7 g fat, 52 g carbohydrate, 17 mg cholesterol, 53 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3 ½

■ ■ ■

Orange Chicken and Vegetable Rice Bowl

4 teaspoons canola oil, divided use

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into strips, or tenderloins

2 cups fresh broccoli florets

2 thinly sliced fresh carrots

1 medium onion, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 (14-ounce) can unsalted chicken broth

Juice from 1 orange (about ½ cup)

Zest (orange part only) from same orange

3 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 cups cooked brown rice

Heat 2 teaspoons oil on medium-high in a large nonstick skillet or wok. Stir-fry chicken about 5 minutes or until lightly browned; remove.

In same skillet, heat remaining oil; stir-fry broccoli, carrots, onion, bell peppers and ginger for 4 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine chicken broth, orange juice, zest, soy sauce and cornstarch. Stir until smooth. Add to skillet, stirring constantly. Boil 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chicken and cook until heated through. Spoon over hot rice.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 310 calories, 22 g protein, 6 g fat, 40 g carbohydrate, 55 mg cholesterol, 294 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2 ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



