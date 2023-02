Hot Springs, 1925: The Hotel Pullman occupied the 400 block of Central Avenue. The hotel billed itself as the finest in the city after the "big four," meaning the Arlington, Majestic, Eastman and Park hotels. On the ground floor, as noted by the sign, it housed Jaccard's Jewelry, an early chain of stores founded in Kansas City in 1888. We'll see more of the Pullman here in the next four days.

