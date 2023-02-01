BC’s defense locks up No. 20 Clemson

BOSTON -- Makai Ashton-Langford had two key driving baskets in the closing two minutes and finished with 15 points to help Boston College beat No. 20 Clemson 62-54 on Tuesday night.

Jaeden Zackery added 13 points for the Eagles (11-12, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). Boston College held Clemson to one field goal -- and that came with 18 seconds left -- in the final 13:16.

Hunter Tyson led Clemson (18-5, 10-2) with 22 points and Chase Hunter had 12. The Tigers fell into a first-place tie atop the ACC with No. 6 Virginia.

The Eagles used a 5-0 spurt -- with T.J. Bickerstaff hitting a free throw and getting a driving layup -- to pull ahead 50-45 with just over five minutes to play.

Clemson sliced it to 50-47 before Aston-Langford made his two baskets. He followed that by making two free throws with 32 seconds left.

Trailing by 10 midway into the second half, the Tigers went on a 10-0 spree, tying it at 45 -45 when RJ Godfrey hit both ends of a 1-and-1.

The Eagles had opened a double-digit lead twice in the opening six minutes of the second half, the later 45-35 on Prince Aligbe's jumper with 14:12 to play.

Off to a solid start in conference play, the Tigers were tested on the road for the second straight game after edging Florida State by a point Saturday. It hasn't been easy for them away from home with a 4-3 record and with three away matchups against North Carolina, North Carolina State and Virginia to go.

In the first half, Clemson's man-to-man defense smothered the Eagles' offense for the opening 10 minutes, holding them less than 10 points until just about the same time the student section finished filling up late, bringing some energy to a very quiet building.

BC's players then responded, closing the half with a 22-4 spree that turned an 11-point deficit to a 30-23 halftime edge.

Bost teams were missing key players. Guard Brevin Galloway, Clemson's fourth leading scorer at 10.6 points per game, was sidelined with an abdominal injury. For Boston College, guard DeMarr Langford Jr., who logs big minutes at point guard, was out with a knee injury.

NO. 23 MIAMI 92, VIRGINIA TECH 83

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Nigel Pack scored 17 points in a 5-minute span late in the second half, and No. 23 Miami stayed unbeaten at home this season by topping Virginia Tech.

Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier led Miami with 21 points and had 8 rebounds, while Isaiah Wong had 18 points and Jordan Miller finished with 14 for the Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 20 for Virginia Tech, while Grant Basile each added 17 and Justyn Mutts finished with 10 for the Hokies (13-9, 3-8).

The Hurricanes improved to 12-0 at home this season. The last time Miami lost on its home floor was Feb. 26 -- to Virginia Tech, which hasn't won a road game since.

And for much of Tuesday night, the Hokies looked like they'd leave Coral Gables with another victory. They led by five with 8:20 left, when Miami -- led by Pack -- hit its best stride of the night.

Pack was scoreless for the game's first 32 1/2 minutes. But his three-pointer with 7:35 left tied the game at 68-68 and started a barrage from the sophomore guard from Indianapolis.

He made six consecutive shots in a span of 5:07, five of them three-pointers, the last putting Miami up 84-76 with 2:28 remaining.

It seemed to inspire Miami on the defensive end as well. Virginia Tech shot 29 for 44 (65.9%) over the first 35 minutes, then missed its final seven shots from there as the Hurricanes did just enough to prevail. The last shot was a dunk try by Mutts that was blocked by Omier, and Wooga Poplar finished off the win with a dunk on the other end.

The Hokies have now lost eight of their past 10, after an 11-1 start to the season. They're 0-3 on the road against ranked teams.

SEC MEN

MISSISSIPPI STATE 66, SOUTH CAROLINA 51

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 22 points, Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi State beat South Carolina for its second SEC victory of the season.

Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7), which was coming off an 81-74 victory over No. 11 TCU behind Smith's career-high 27 points and 13 rebounds, posted back-to-back victories for the first time since opening the season 11-0.

Mississippi State closed the first half on an 11-4 run and opened the second by scoring six straight points for a 38-26 lead. The Bulldogs extended it to 66-46 after making seven straight shots and holding South Carolina without a field goal for four-plus minutes.

Tyler Stevenson added 12 points off the bench for Mississippi State. Moore had three of Mississippi State's 11 steals, leading to a 19-2 edge in fast-break points.

Freshman Gregory Jackson II scored 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting and Meechie Johnson added 13 for South Carolina (8-14, 1-8). Josh Gray grabbed 14 rebounds. The Gamecocks were held to 34% shooting and turned it over 18 times.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Mississippi State hosts Missouri and South Carolina stays home against Arkansas in hopes of snapping a six-game losing streak.