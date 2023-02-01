Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Banquet set

Future Builders Inc. will host the National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Banquet at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System's main library, 600 S. Main St. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free. The attire is red or brown business casual or semi-formal. There will be a panel discussion, live music, saxophonist Damen Tolbert, and refreshments.

"Spend the evening with us as we spread awareness on HIV and how we as a community can work together to end the HIV epidemic in southeast Arkansas," according to a news release. "We ask that attendees come prepared to learn more about the HIV epidemic, our goals as an organization, and plan to network with others and brainstorm ways we can effectively encourage HIV testing in our area. A call to action has been made and we need your help to answer it successfully."

Other organizations will also have tables set up to share information about their programs as agencies push toward a holistically healthier community.

To attend, RSVP on Eventbrite. Details: https://www.futurebuildersinc.org/hiv-prevention or on social media @FutureBuildersIncAR.

Neighbor to Neighbor gives fundraiser update

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will hold its annual SOUPer Bowl Soup Sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the agency. The facility won't be open for lunch or regular services that day, but will reopen Feb. 10, according to a news release.

To purchase soup, participants may fill out an order form on Facebook, enter Neighbor to Neighbor through the front door, and volunteers will fill the order. Order forms are also available inside the agency. Soups are available on a first come, first served basis. Details: Pat Tate, executive director, Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

PBHS Class of 1960 to meet

The Pine Bluff Class of 1960 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. In January, members decided to move the meeting time up by 30 minutes, according to a news release.

Those attending the January meeting were Dorothy Allison Harris and her grandson Cary Jernigan; Suzanne Ginger, Robert and Lenora Porter, Barbara Rogers Langrell, and Norma Ridgway Ray.

All members of PBHS 1960 and other classes are invited to attend the meetings.

"Everyone had a good time catching up on the holiday events," a spokesman said. "Come join your fellow classmates and enjoy good food and fellowship."

Participants are asked to give any updates on fellow class members to Norma Ray at nlrharper@hotmail.com or (870) 535-0303.

UAMS Pathways open to K-12 students

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for its Pathways Academy program for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Applications will be accepted through March 15 a part of the program will be held at Pine Bluff.

Pathways Academy focuses on preparing K-12 students for opportunities in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health sciences (STEM-H) disciplines, according to a news release.

Pathways consists of four academies: the Junior STEM Academy for kindergarten through fifth grade; the Senior STEM Academy for grades six through eight; and the RAMP-UP program and the Student Athlete STEM Academy, both for grades nine through 12.

Pathways' summer programming features a series of camps that provide hands-on experiences. RAMP-UP and Senior STEM Academy students will engage in community-based research projects and will be invited to present their work at a summer research symposium in August.

The locations and dates for the summer intensive camps are: Pine Bluff -- RAMP-UP Academy, June 19-30; Arkadelphia -- Junior STEM Academy, June 12-23; Camden -- Junior STEM Academy, June 12-23; Helena-West Helena -- Junior STEM Academy, June 12-23; Hot Springs -- Junior STEM Academy, June 5-16; Jonesboro -- RAMP-UP Academy, June 12-23; Little Rock -- RAMP-UP Academy, June 19-30; Student Athlete STEM Academy, June 25-27; Junior STEM Academy and Senior STEM Academy, July 10-24; and Springdale -- UAMS Schmieding Foundation Pathways Academy for grades K-8, June 5-16.

Details: ddei.uams.edu/outreach-programs/pathways-academy.