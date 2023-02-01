Devo still doing his damage





FAYETTEVILLE -- Davonte Davis did more damage again for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday.

Davis made 7 of 13 shots, including 4 of 8 three-pointers, and scored a season-high 19 points as the University of Arkansas wore down Texas A&M 81-70 at Walton Arena.

Davis' night concluded with a run-out dunk at the buzzer on which he finished up prone on the court and helped up by freshman Jordan Walsh.

Davis exceeded 16 points for the seventh consecutive game, the longest such streak of his career.

The junior from Jacksonville matched his career high with four made three-pointers, equalling the amount he hit against Oklahoma last season.

Davis has scored in double figures in nine of the past 10 games and has 16-plus in eight of those games, which started with the SEC opener at LSU on Dec. 28.

Bros. birthday

Twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell celebrated their 23rd birthdays in style with a block party and a win on Tuesday in the first game-day birthday of their college careers while at Maryland, Rhode Island and Arkansas.

Makhel Mitchell, coming off an ankle injury, had his best game as a Razorback with a career-high 13 rebounds, 7 blocked shots and 9 points. He had a shot at a double-double when he was at the free-throw line with 1:09 remaining, but he made just 1 of 2 shots.

Makhi Mitchell contributed 6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocked shots as part of Arkansas' season-high 13 blocks.

Coach Eric Musselman put both the Mitchells in the starting lineup for the third time this season.

Glass games

Both teams attacked the offensive glass with ferocity, as Texas A&M wound up with 24 offensive boards to the Razorbacks' 13.

Texas A&M outscored Arkansas 19-15 in second chance points. The Aggies had more offensive rebounds than they did on defense, with 22. Texas A&M had two buckets on third-chance opportunities in the first half.

Arkansas' Makhel Mitchell converted a third-chance opportunity on a pass from Ricky Council to open the second-half scoring.

Reverse jam

Ricky Council had not scored in a long segment of the second half, but he ended the drought with authority with 4:36 left to play.

After Makhel Mitchell swatted away a Wade Taylor drive in the lane, the Razorbacks made them pay. Mitchell shot a quick outlet pass to Council on the right wing and the 6-6 junior broke in for a double-pump reverse slam that fired up the Walton crowd and the Hogs' bench.

Council slapped fives with Kamani Johnson as he ran past the Arkansas bench on his way back.

Turnover tales

One of the ways Texas A&M remained in contact was a result of Arkansas turnovers, as the Hogs committed 17 to the Aggies' 8.

The Aggies enjoyed a 16-8 edge in points off turnovers. Texas A&M employed some half-court trapping but the Razorbacks routinely broke that pressure until Anthony Black through a long cross-court pass that was picked off by Henry Coleman and immediately converted into a Dexter Dennis dunk at the 4:12 mark to pull the Aggies within 68-64.

Line issues

Texas A&M, as usual, got a high volume of free throws, but the Aggies struggled to convert their chances into points.

The visitors made just 14 of 24 free throws for 58.3%. The Aggies made both ends of two-shot opportunities only once in their first eight chances, when Wade Taylor dropped in two with 1:41 left in the first half. They made 2 out of 10 two-shot opportunities in the game.

In attendance

Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Dan Enos were among the high-profile attendees at Walton Arena.

Clint McDaniel, Davor Rimac and Elmer Martin from the Hogs' 1994 NCAA championship team, were introduced and led a Hog call during an early timeout in the second half.

With many roads in Northwest Arkansas covered in sleet and ice, attendance was lower than average but the crowd continued to grow after tipoff with students allowed in free, whether they had a student pass or not. UA officials announced the student attendance at 3,246, the highest of the Eric Musselman era, and the total attendance looked to be around 10,000.

Ancient history

The Razorbacks and Aggies met for the 165th time, making Texas A&M the most-played opponent for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas increased its lead to 106-59 in the series and 61-15 in games played in Fayetteville.

No turkeys

Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams calls three consecutive defensive stops a "turkey," a nod to the same name for three consecutive strikes in bowling.

Leaving the court at halftime, Williams told ESPN his Aggies averaged seven turkeys per game in SEC play and they had none in the opening 20 minutes.

Travel trouble

Texas A&M's inbound flight into Northwest Arkansas National on Monday evening was re-routed due to icy conditions to Wichita, Kan., which is 290 miles to the northwest of Fayetteville. The Aggies bused into Tulsa and arrived around midnight Monday night. The Aggies then took the two-hour bus ride into Walton Arena on game day.

Reversal

The officiating crew went to the replay monitor to check out a play on which Texas A&M's Julius Marble had been called for a personal foul with 6:09 left in the first half.

On further review, the officials deemed Arkansas guard Anthony Black, who had just absorbed a mighty hip check from Marble then stepped in front of him to box out, had grabbed Marble's arm and pulled down.

The result was a hook-and-hold foul against Black, negating Marble's foul, and Marble made 1 of 2 at the line to cut Arkansas' lead to 26-21. Black went straight to a stationary bike on the baseline to keep a sore knee warmed up.

Boss business

Arkansas mascot Boss Hog, the inflatable character, had an incident with ESPN's court-side reporter Marty Smith during the Razorbacks' home game against LSU last week. Boss Hog bumped into Smith's coffee and knocked it over, spilling the contents on his game notes and backpack. Smith made light of the issue, with the cameramen zooming in on the mascot in a tunnel at Walton Arena.

Smith returned with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes for Tuesday's call, and Boss Hog presented Smith with a Razorback coffee mug and a spray of confetti. The merry reunion was shown on the air on ESPN2 during the first half and Arkansas officials introduced Smith at halftime.



