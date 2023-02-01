General Motors reports 16% jump in 4Q profit

DETROIT -- Rising factory output led to strong U.S. sales at the end of 2022 for General Motors, the automaker said Tuesday, increasing its fourth-quarter net income by 16% compared with a year ago.

The Detroit manufacturer earned $1.99 billion from October through December, an adjusted $2.12 per share. That beat Wall Street projections for $1.69 per share, according to FactSet.

Quarterly revenue rose 28% to $43.1 billion, the company said, also beating estimates for $39.96 billion.

GM reported a record pretax income of $14.47 billion, the high end of its guidance of $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion. About 42,000 hourly auto workers will get profit-sharing checks of about $12,750, up from $10,250 in 2021, according to the company. The profit sharing will cost GM about $500 million, it said.

The company also announced it will invest $650 million in Lithium Americas to jointly develop the Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada. Lithium is a key element in electric vehicle batteries, and GM says Thacker Pass is the largest known source of lithium in the United States, being the third largest source in the world. GM previously announced plans to produce 1 million EVs annually by 2025.

Paul Jacobson, GM's chief financial officer, said the company has no plans to cut EV prices in response to recent price cuts by Tesla and Ford.

"We feel we're well positioned," Jacobson said. "We're going to continue to watch that, but our customers are saying that our vehicles are priced well based on the demand that we're seeing."

GM's performance came amid a slowing U.S. economy from interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Fed's key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, is now in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, up from near zero last March.

GM, like other automakers, had trouble keeping its factories running at full output during 2022 because of shortages in computer chips and other parts, but the industry and the company started showing signs of recovery late in the year.

GM sold 2.27 million vehicles for the year in the U.S., up 2.5% over 2021. But fourth-quarter sales rose 41% to more than 623,000. By year end, the supply of vehicles on dealer lots had improved 14% to almost 411,000, according to the company

Experts don't expect a return to normal vehicle supplies until sometime next year. Jacobson said GM expects to continue fetching strong prices for its vehicles, but the company also forecast an increase in discounts and other incentives this year.

For 2022, GM posted net earnings to shareholders of $9.93 billion, down about 1% from 2021. Analysts had forecast $9.95 billion, according to FactSet.

GM forecast full year net income this year in a range of $8.7 billion to $10.1 billion. The forecast for adjusted pretax income is $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion. The pretax guidance is below 2022 figures, but Jacobson said the company is maintaining a bullish outlook for 2023.

Although aware of recession forecasts, Jacobson said, GM still sees strong demand for its vehicles, especially newer models. GM, he said, plans to make about $2 billion in cost reductions over the next two years, partly by filling only strategically important jobs vacated via attrition.

2023 guidance is lower than 2022 because earnings from GM's financial unit are expected to drop as used-car prices fall, with interest rates rising amid leasing declines, he said. Plus, the company will see about $1 billion less in pension income this year for accounting purposes, Jacobson said.