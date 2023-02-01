Happy block party

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team had a block party led by the Mitchell twins in beating Texas A&M 81-70 on Tuesday night at Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks had 13 blocked shots -- one shy of their record for an SEC game -- and 6-10 senior Makhel Mitchell finished with 7 along with 13 rebounds and 9 points.

Mitchell tied for most blocks by a Razorback in an SEC game, a record he now shares with Daniel Gafford, Hunter Mickelson, Delvon Johnson, Steven Hill and Nick Davis.

Mitchell's career-high is eight blocks against Boston College last season when he was at Rhode Island.

Makhi Mitchell, a 6-9 senior and Makhel's twin brother, added three blocks. Senior forward Jalen Graham added two blocks for the Razorbacks and junior guard Ricky Council had one.

Arkansas' record for blocked in an SEC game is 14 against Georgia in 2019.

"Great anticipation," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said of what makes Makhel Mitchell such a good shot blocker. "I think he gets off the floor way better maybe than someone his size and weight [240 pounds].

"He has long arms. He takes pride in blocking shots. I thought he had some great verticality, too, maybe where he wasn't credited with a blocked shot, but he altered some shots."

The Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 SEC) held the Aggies (15-7, 7-2) to 34.2% shooting (26 of 76).

"Just a lot of the emphasis that we go into when it's time to scout these teams," Arkansas junior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis said. "Win or lose we put our pride on defense.

"I think the last few weeks, we've been playing pretty hard on defense."

Davis and junior guard Ricky Council each scored 19 points to led the Razorbacks.

It was the seventh consecutive game Davis has scored 16 or more points.

"I thought both guys did a good job creating off the bounce as well as finding seams," Musselman said. "They kind of play what I would call a hybrid half-man-half-zone. They do a good job disguising ... even if it's a man-to-man, that's kind of a softer, switch-everything type.

"They're a really, really well-coached team, and offensively, when you have two players like Ricky and Devo that can create and get their own shots, it opens things up."

Arkansas freshman forward Jordan Walsh had 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

"I thought Jordan tonight was a real game-changer for us," Musselman said. "His energy was phenomenal. He played most of the second half. He approached the game the right way."

Arkansas freshman point guard Anthony Black -- who Musselman said has been getting treatment for a knee contusion -- had 11 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Makhi Mitchell, who along with his brother celebrated their 23rd birthday Tuesday, had 6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

"It's amazing," Makhel Mitchell said of enjoying a victory with his twin on their birthday. "It's always good to play with my brother. We get out there and share the court together, do our jobs and go by the game plan and execute.

Junior forward Henry Coleman led Texas A&M (15-7, 7-2) with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore guard Wade Taylor scored 18 points and senior guard Tyrece Radford added 17.

Texas A&M cut a 13-point Arkansas lead to 68-64 with 4:10 left on a dunk by Dexter Dennis after Coleman stole a Black pass.

Walsh tipped in a miss by Council for a 70-64 Arkansas lead with 3:45 left.

After the Razorbacks had stops on three consecutive Texas A&M possessions -- including two blocked shots by Makhel Mitchell -- Council hit two free throws with 1:36 left to put the Razorbacks ahead 72-64.

Taylor's three-pointer pulled the Aggies within 72-67 with 1:27 left.

Davis hit 1 of 2 throws at the 1:24 mark to make it 73-67.

After a Texas A&M miss, Makhel Mitchell was fouled and hit 1 of 2 free throws.

Black made a steal, was fouled and hit both free throws for a 76-67 Arkansas lead with 57.7 seconds left.

Davis put an exclamation point on the victory with a dunk at the buzzer.

"A&M is a good team coming in here in conference 7-1," Davis said. "Only losing to Kentucky away by a few points [76-67].

"We know we'll see them again at their home."

The Aggies will get another shot at Arkansas when the Razorbacks play at Texas A&M on Feb. 15.

"It's going to be a good fight," Davis said. "We'll go in prepared, but hopefully everyone has their mind ready for the next game."

Arkansas, which is back on the road to play at South Carolina on Saturday, won its third consecutive SEC game -- all at home along with victories over Ole Miss and LSU.

Arkansas beat Ole Miss and LSU to start its SEC winning streak before losing at No. 11 Baylor 67-64 last Saturday.

The Razorbacks improved to 11-1 at Walton Arena this season. Their only loss is to No. 4 Alabama.

Texas A&M had won 9 of its previous 10 games, including SEC road victories at Florida, South Carolina and Auburn. The Aggies' only loss in their previous 10 games was at Kentucky.

Arkansas is 11-8 against Texas A&M in SEC matchups and leads the overall series between the former Southwest Conference rivals 106-59. The Razorbacks are 61-15 against the Aggies at home.

Arkansas shot 50% (28 of 56)t, which the Razorbacks needed to do to offset their having 17 turnovers compared to 8 by the Aggies and Texas A&M having 24 offensive rebounds that led to 19 second chance points.