DEAR HELOISE: I've always disliked soft cookies. To me, they always seem to have been taken out of the oven too early. I love a nice crisp cookie like my mother used to bake.

So, if the cookies I bought are soft, I place them in my toaster oven for three to five minutes at 350 degrees, and they come out crispy and warm.

-- Roy S., Dickinson, N.D.

DEAR HELOISE: I've baked bread most of my adult life. I love the way it makes my house smell, and I know exactly what is in my food.

Two days ago, I made cinnamon bread, and my darling husband decided to cut a slice off. He started at the top, and I stopped him and explained that with fresh bread, you don't cut from top to bottom.

You lay it on its side and cut from side to side with a serrated knife. Cut gently and slowly, so as not to squash the soft loaf.

-- Tula G.,

Amarillo, Texas

DEAR READER: Baking homemade bread from scratch is becoming a lost art, but it really does make the house smell like a slice of heaven. The taste is also fresh and delicious. Thanks for your hint.

DEAR HELOISE: My neighbor invited my husband and me over for dinner one evening last summer, and she served garlic shrimp. It was delicious. When I asked if she would share the recipe, she said she would, but she would need a little time to copy it to paper. Well, they moved to Michigan last fall, and I never got the recipe. But she had told me that it was originally one of your recipes. Would you share it with me?

-- Lacy B.,

Mansfield, Ohio

DEAR READER: I'd be delighted to give you my Garlic Shrimp recipe.

Garlic Shrimp

¼ cup (1 ½ sticks) butter

10 large cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon cayenne (red) pepper

36 large shrimp, uncooked, peeled and deveined, with tails left intact

Rosemary springs, optional

Cooked wild rice, optional

Heat the grill. Melt the butter in a saucepan and simmer for 1 minute; add the garlic, lemon juice, and cayenne pepper, and then mix. Soak skewers in water. Thread the shrimp on wooden skewers and brush with the seasoned butter. Grill the shrimp for about three minutes, or until pink. Turn and grill for about one minute, or until opaque, basting with the butter mixture.

It makes six servings.

I serve it on a bed of fresh rosemary sprigs, but wild rice is also nice to serve with this recipe.

DEAR HELOISE: I have several silicone candy trays that I fill with water and freeze into ice cubes. It's easy to get the ice out because those silicone trays are so flexible. I serve cold drinks with cute ice cubes such as Santa for Christmas, bunnies for Easter, and a number of other shapes to dress up the glass.

-- Helena E.,

Carlsbad, N.M.

