Hogs have 10 midterm transfers on campus, room for more

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his staff signed 10 transfers at the midterm, but have room for more.

The Razorbacks landed five offensive and five defensive transfers, and all are currently on campus. Arkansas signed 20 high school prospects.

Pittman said the Hogs have 76 players on scholarship, which gives Arkansas nine more potential scholarship roster spots. Pittman said he is looking to take the best players available.

"We could use another bigger guy inside on the D-line...because of numbers," Pittman said. "Linebacker, might need another one because of numbers. Secondary, we've signed eight to this point and we certainly would entertain others there.”

Pittman said he is also interested in adding another center through the portal. Ricky Stromberg, an All-SEC performer last season, entered the NFL Draft. Beaux Limmer replaced Stromberg for the Liberty Bowl and tackle Luke Jones, who is not expected to return for his final season of eligibility in 2023, was able to fill in at center.

“I'd like to look at another guy that can snap the ball,” Pittman said. “We’ve got to find maybe one more. In losing guys last year, a bunch of those guys could snap. Obviously Ricky played center, but Jones could snap. And so, we've got to continue to look at that on offense.

“I think we've probably got enough running backs. Wide receivers, we may be full there as well, but we'd certainly take a dynamic one. Tight end, we might need an older tight end; I don't know number-wise that we do. And then quarterbacks, we've got enough quarterbacks at this point."

Arkansas can add transfers who entered the transfer portal and are still available from the Dec. 5-Jan. 18 transfer window, or from the upcoming May 1-15 timeframe when other transfers can enter the portal. Any new transfers would have to wait until after the spring semester to enroll.

An ESPN story in November reported 10.7% of FBS starters were transfers during the 2020 season. The number rose to 20.9% in 2022, according to SportSource Analytics.