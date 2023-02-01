Homemakers learn latest on arthritis

Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club met Jan. 24 at the White Hall Library.

President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone, and Secretary Elizabeth Wall called the roll, with members answering the question: "What is one thing that cannot be taken from us?"

Wall also presented the program on "Alternatives to Prescription Drugs for Arthritis Relief," according to a news release.

She said that arthritis is a general term for conditions that affect the joints, tissues around the joint, and other connective tissues. She said arthritis affects close to 25% of adults in the United States. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis, but the most common type is osteoarthritis, which mainly affects the hands, hip joints, and knees.

The report said there is no cure for arthritis, but it can be managed using medication, surgery, and non-drug treatments such as physical therapy or patient education, according to the release.

Wall went over several alternative treatments:

1. The Arthritis Self-Management Program is a small group education program where participants learn and practice techniques for building a tailored arthritis self-management plan. This is offered by Area Agency on Aging at some locations.

2. Maintaining a healthy weight: Losing just 10 pounds would relieve 40 pounds of pressure from your knees.

3. Healthy Diet: A good example of a healthy diet is the Mediterranean diet or the DASH diet, which utilizes the Mediterranean diet's foods.

4. Regular Physical Activity: Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do to keep your joints healthy, even if you are suffering from arthritis.

5. Physical Therapy: This focuses on the body's ability to engage in movement. One of the goals is to show you how to do certain exercises on your own at home.

Meanwhile, during the Willing Workers EHC meeting, members donated stuffed animals, dolls, and lots of snacks for the Children's Advocacy Center at Pine Bluff.

Penny Scholes read the Thought: "Time and health are two precious assets that we don't recognize and appreciate until they've been depleted."

Kay Cromwell read the Handy Hint: Drink a glass of water first thing in the morning.

Marnette Reed read the inspiration from Proverbs 17:22. Seven members and Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences agent, were present.

Jo Ann Carr, community service chairman, thanked everyone for bringing items for the Children's Advocacy Center and said she would be contacting members to deliver them soon. Food items for the White Hall Food Pantry were also collected. The February food pantry item will be canned vegetables.

Payton asked members to bring snack items to the February meeting for a county community service project for the first responders in Jefferson County. These will be boxed and delivered at the March board meeting.

A birthday dinner was planned for March 13 to celebrate Wall's, Scholes' and Jim Wilson's birthdays. This will be at El Parian Restaurant at White Hall.

Carr, Wall and Dee Kindrick were hostesses for the meeting, with the table decorated with a Valentine's theme.

For more about Extension Homemakers, contact any member or Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033. Kizer also has handouts on the arthritis program.