Hot Springs man charged with stalking of girl, 15

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested Friday morning on a felony charge, accused of sending "sexually inappropriate" Facebook messages to a 15-year-old local girl and exposing himself to her during a video chat.

Brandon Dean Robinson, 32, of 1510 Spring St., Apt. B-1, was taken into custody at his residence shortly before 10 a.m. and charged with internet stalking of a child, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Robinson is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond stemming from the charge and a zero bond parole hold and was set to appear Monday in Garland County District Court. Robinson was convicted on March 15, 2016, of felony nonsupport over $10,000 and sentenced to 10 years' supervised probation.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on July 26, 2022, a report was made with the Garland County sheriff's office regarding a 15-year-old girl being stalked on the internet by a known suspect, identified as Robinson.

The girl's mother stated Robinson had sent "sexually inappropriate" messages to her daughter around 5 p.m. that day via Facebook Messenger.

On July 28, the girl was interviewed at the Cooper Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center and reportedly disclosed that on July 26 she was video chatting with Robinson on Facebook when he exposed his privates to her on the camera twice and she noted her younger sister was also present.

A warrant for Robinson's arrest on the stalking charge was issued on Wednesday and executed Friday.