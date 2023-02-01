House committee passes 'drag performance' bill, approves amendment

A bill that would classify "drag performances" as an adult-oriented business passed a House panel, in a voice vote with audible dissent from Democratic lawmakers, on Wednesday.

The House Committee on City, County, and Local Affairs also approved an amendment to Senate Bill 43.

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, who presented the bill to the committee, said the amendment would keep the legislation from affecting age-appropriate plays and lip-syncing performances.

The intent of the bill, Bentley said, is not to target transgender people or theatrical performances, such as the Broadway production Tootsie, but to protect innocence of children from sexually explicit shows.

"We're not trying to be anti-anybody," Bentley said.

Democratic lawmakers and opponents raised concerns that even with the amendment the bill could infringe on the rights of transgender people and limit the freedom of expression of artists. Legislators also noted state law currently includes statutes regulating displays of sexual-explicit material.

Under the approved amendment, a "drag performance" would have to include at least one performer who "exaggerates sexual aspects of the masculine or feminine body for entertainment purposes."

The bill would bar adult-oriented businesses from allowing a minor to view material or entertainment that "appeals to the prurient interest as applied to a minor," "depicts sexual behavior in a way that is patently offensive under community standards as applied to a minor" and "lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors."

The legislation also bars an adult-oriented business from being held on public property or where a "minor can view what the adult-oriented business is otherwise offering to the public that qualifies it as an adult-oriented business."

Senate Bill 43 was filed by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch. Last week, the bill passed in a party-line vote in the Senate.

Under current law, an adult-oriented business means adult arcades, adult bookstores or video stores, adult cabarets, adult live entertainment establishments, adult motion picture theaters, adult theaters, massage establishments that offer adult services, escort agencies and nude model studios.