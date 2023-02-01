House passes bill barring students from using bathrooms that don't correspond with sex listed on birth certificate

The Arkansas House approved a bill Wednesday to restrict transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice at school.

The bill drew pushback from parents of transgender students and activists who called it discriminatory. Proponents, including two members of the Conway School Board, praised the bill as way to protect children.

The bill passed the House on an 80 to 10 vote, with five members voting present. The bill moves to the Senate for consideration.

House Bill 1156 would require public schools and open enrollment public charter schools to bar people from using a restroom that does not correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate. The bill applies to places at schools where people "may be in various stages of undress" around others, which includes multiple-occupancy restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms and shower rooms.

“It simply requires our schools to set up a policy where the boys go to the boys’ bathroom and the girls go to the girls’ bathroom,” said Rep. Mary Bentley, the bill’s sponsor.

House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough called the bill a distraction for teachers and school administrators.

“Instead of focusing on keeping our schools on track, principals, superintendents and teachers will have to worry how to keep their bathrooms in regulation,” said McCullough, a Democrat from Little Rock.