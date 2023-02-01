Icy conditions to remain in area, forecasters warn

A round of sleet fell on the ground Tuesday in Pine Bluff, leading to ice-covered roads.

As forecast by the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, an additional round of sleet and freezing rain made its way to the city and surrounding areas during the afternoon, with more to come through this morning. The service predicted ice to accrue between one-fourth and one-half inch, with sleet accumulating no more than one-tenth of an inch.

There was an 80% chance of freezing rain and patchy fog Tuesday with a 60% chance of rain/freezing rain and areas of fog today. The chances were to increase into the night.

The high for Tuesday was 30 degrees, with a high of 33 degrees Fahrenheit forecast for today and 40 for Thursday. Friday's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 42.

An ice storm warning was issued for counties including Jefferson, Arkansas, Dallas, Cleveland and Lincoln in southeast Arkansas.

"An Ice Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring," the NWS wrote in its warning. "Significant amount of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted. If you must travel ... keep an extra flashlight ... food ... and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger."

The round of weather activity resulted in reports of ice patches and slush on highways going through and surrounding Pine Bluff, much in stark contrast to reports of clear roads in the area before 1 p.m., according to IDriveArkansas.com. Ice and slush have extended as far south as Cleveland, Lincoln and Arkansas counties as of 3 p.m., with one report of an incident on U.S. 79 between Rison and Kingsland.

Entergy Arkansas has reported that 1,275 customers were without power as of 3 p.m. The most affected area in the southeast part of the state was to the east of Fordyce, where 113 customers in New Edinburg and off Arkansas 8 were impacted.

The winter weather has resulted in closures including public offices and school campuses. The Jefferson County sheriff's office announced that its administrative offices would remain closed today.

According to a news release, the uniformed patrol division of the sheriff's office is on duty and available to respond to emergencies but may take non-emergency reports by phone to limit "dangerous travel" during the weather event. Emergency and detention services will not be affected, the sheriff's office said.

"We encourage everyone to stay home if possible," the sheriff's office said in part. "If you must travel, please plan for extra travel time and before you leave, ensure that your cellphone is charged and your vehicle is fully fueled. It's also important to have a flashlight, blanket, plenty of warm clothing, medicines, food and water."

Anyone with an emergency is asked to call 911 for assistance. Those with a non-emergency report may call MECA at (870) 541-5300.

The city of Pine Bluff had planned to conduct a planning commission meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the city council chamber despite the forecast. City hall and city buildings will be closed today, and employees will work remotely, according to a city spokesperson.

Pine Bluff, Watson Chapel and White Hall school districts all confirmed that classes would resume in alternate methods of instruction, or AMI, today. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will remain virtual until 8 a.m. Thursday, and the campus at Southeast Arkansas College will remain closed today.

Watson Chapel Superintendent Tom Wilson said the local school superintendents usually communicate with one another to make a uniformed decision on whether to reopen campuses. State law allows each school district up to 10 days of AMI, and Tuesday was the first AMI day for the Jefferson County districts.

"If we err on safety, that's OK," Wilson said. "It looks like it's going to be worse [today]."