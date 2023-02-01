Last of four escapees from Columbia County jail captured

The fourth and final inmate who escaped from the Columbia County jail Monday has been captured, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The inmates, who were described by the county sheriff's office as "armed and dangerous," escaped the jail early Monday with two vehicles, authorities said.

Meadow Saulsberry and Dariusz Patterson, both 19, were arrested in Monroe, La. on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Denickolas Brown, 32, was caught earlier on Monday, though authorities did not immediately say where he was caught.

The last inmate, 32-year-old Rico Rose, was caught overnight, the sheriff's office said in a 1 a.m. Tuesday news release.

Jailers are recovering from injuries they suffered during the escape, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities also said both of the vehicles the inmates used, a gold Ford Escape and a white Toyota Corolla, were recovered.

The sheriff's office also said two other people, Nikki and Keaton Kirkpatrick, were arrested on failure to appear warrants. It was unclear whether the two are accused of being involved in the inmates' escape.