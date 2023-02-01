More snow, sleet possible for Northwest, River Valley

Tired of the snow and ice? It may not be over, according to National Weather Service, which issued a winter weather advisory from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday.

Fort Smith is under an ice storm warning for the same time frame. Forecasters in Tulsa, Okla., said there is a 20% chance of rain after 3 p m. Wednesday with a high near 33, according to the weather service.

On Wednesday night, rain likely before midnight in the River Valley, then rain or freezing rain is likely afterward. The chance of precipitation is 70%. There could up to 0.3 of an inch of ice. The low will be 31, according to the weather service.

The chance of morewinter weather in Northwest Arkansas could come Wednesday night. The area was stung by sleet Monday and Tuesday.

There is a chance of snow before 8 p.m. Wednesday night, then a chance of freezing rain until 3 a.m. with a low of 23. The chance of precipitation is 20%, according to the weather service.

Thursday calls for cloudy skies and a high near 38.

Interstate 49 remained ice covered from the Missouri state line to Springdale, then with patchy ice to Fort Smith on Wednesday morning, according to the website idrivearkansas.

U.S. 412 from Siloam Springs to Springdale was ice covered Wednesday morning.

Area schools were either closed or had online learning days Wednesday.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus, the University of Arkansas Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas Community College locations also were closed Wednesday.