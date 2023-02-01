Sections
New York AG accuses Trump of lying over lawsuit

by MOLLY CRANE-NEWMAN New York Daily News (TNS) | Today at 4:00 a.m.

NEW YORK -- State Attorney General Letitia James accused former President Donald Trump of lying on the record Tuesday in a letter to a judge presiding over her lawsuit against his company.

Trump and his lawyers have falsely denied "facts they have admitted in other proceedings," and failed to respond to factual allegations "plainly within their knowledge," attorneys for James wrote in a letter to state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.

James is investigating whether Trump and some of his children violated the law through serial manipulation of the values of his properties to obtain loans, tax breaks and other benefits.

"A number of the denials are demonstrably false and actually contradict sworn statements by the defendants in other proceedings," a lawyer for James wrote in a six-page letter.


James' office asked Engoron to schedule a conference to discuss the matter, and said they plan to ask him to impose sanctions. The same judge sanctioned Trump last year for failing to meet deadlines by fining him $10,000 a day for nearly two weeks.

The judge had ruled the former president flouted a court-ordered deadline to turn over paperwork.

Specifically, James took issue with objections from Trump's lawyers regarding when he left his company for the White House. They disagreed with a characterization from James that Trump remained the "inactive president" of the Trump Organization.

James said Trump described himself that way in a sworn October 2021 deposition in a Bronx lawsuit brought by activists protesting his immigration policies.

