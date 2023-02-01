



Hot Springs CDAC to meet Thursday

The Hot Springs Community Development Advisory Committee will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd.

The main agenda items include introducing the newest CDAC member, Marc Menefee, updates on the Housing Strategy Plan, project updates and information on the FY23 Application Hearing.

An online meeting link, accommodations for hearing-impaired individuals and Spanish translations of key documents can be requested by contacting Planning and Development Community Development Block Grant Consultant Andrew Coker at acoker@wcapdd.org or 501-321-1870.

Transfer station closes temporarily

The Hot Springs Solid Waste Transfer Station, 213 Services Lane, is closed to public drop-offs until further notice due to the weather-related closure of the Republic Services Landfill.

Broadway Terrace closed for repairs

Broadway Terrace, at the intersection of Church Street, is closed for road repairs until further notice.

Caution signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists are asked to use an alternate route in this area.



