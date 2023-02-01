Off-duty deputy gets probation in Washington County shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- An off-duty Adair County, Okla., deputy who shot a Washington County man in September pleaded guilty Friday as part of a plea agreement in Washington County Circuit Court.

Travis Adams, 33, of Lincoln pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Aggravated assault is a Class D felony punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Prosecutors said Adams fired several rounds from his firearm during an altercation Sept. 3, exposing others to death or serious injury.

Washington County sheriff's office deputies responded to a shooting call at Adams' home on Pleasant Hill Road, west of Lincoln, around 5:52 p.m. Sept. 3.

Deputies found Justin Hellyer shot twice in the abdomen and arrested Adams, who was off duty at the time, as the suspect in the shooting.

A Central Emergency Medical Services ambulance took Hellyer to Washington Regional Medical Center for care.

A witness recorded part of the shooting with a cellphone, and detectives obtained the video, according to the sheriff's office.

Washington County Sheriff Jay Cantrell said at the time Adams had been told he was being evicted, and Hellyer is a relative of the property owner.

Adams was arrested on charges of first-degree battery and aggravated assault. But, prosecutors said they didn't file a first-degree battery charge because the victim was uncooperative and did not wish to pursue charges.

Prosecutors said the aggravated assault charge stemmed from two shots Adams fired before shooting Hellyer.