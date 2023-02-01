Sponsor withdraws bill that would expand free expression protections on college campuses in Arkansas

Sen. Dan Sullivan on Wednesday withdrew his bill to expand free expression protections on colleges campuses because of bipartisan opposition on the Senate Education Committee.

Sullivan, a Republican from Jonesboro, said the bill was aimed at extending campus First Amendment protections to inside classrooms at public colleges. The bill amends the state’s FORUM Act, which clarifies free speech protections on colleges campuses.

Sullivan said the bill was to allow “what’s legal outside, to what’s legal inside.” Members of the committee said they had concerns over whether the bill would permit disruptions inside buildings on college campuses.

Sullivan decided to withdraw his bill before the committee could vote on it, sensing it was likely to fail. Sullivan contended the bill only allows for brief and nonviolent disruptions inside campus buildings.

"My concern is just that it does allow for disruptions in short and isolated durations," said Sen. Breanne Davis, R- Russellville.