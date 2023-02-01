Sections
State offices closed for second day because of weather

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 7:37 a.m.
The Arkansas flag is shown in this file photo.

For the second consecutive day, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has closed state office buildings except for critical operations today because of poor road conditions in many areas of the state.

State employees who can telework should do so and state agencies may implement liberal policies for their employees who cannot telework, her office said late Tuesday night in a news release.

State employees outside the affected areas should contact a supervisor for further instruction, according to the governor's office.

