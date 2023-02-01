Super Bowl LVII Rushing Props

Rushing props have been released for Super Bowl LVII!

SI Sportsbook is expecting a close game with the Eagles favored by only 1.5 points and the game total is set at 49.5.

The Eagles are a run-first team, averaging 146.8 ground yards per game during the regular season, which ranked fifth in the NFL. Last week in their 31-7 blowout of the 49ers, every touchdown was on the ground - including one from quarterback Jalen Hurts. Game script has certainly often favored the Philadelphia run game, but head coach Nick Sirianni has also done an excellent job of establishing the run to open up the passing game for Hurts. Eagles runners have averaged a whopping 208 ground yards per game in the postseason.

Kansas City is a pass-happy team that ranked 20th in the NFL during the regular season with only 115 ground yards per game. In the postseason, they have averaged 93 rushing yards per game.

Both teams will need their runners to be at their best for the Big Game. Let’s check in on where the markets have opened at SI Sportsbook.

Miles Sanders - 57.5

Over (-118) | Under (-125)

Isaiah Pacheco - 52.5

Over (-125) | Under (-128)

Jalen Hurts - 49.5

Over (-118) | Under (-125)

Jerick McKinnon - 23.5

Over (-118) | Under (-125)

Kenneth Gainwell - 22.5

Over (-118) | Under (-125)

Boston Scott - 11.5

Over (-118) | Under (-125)

Isaiah Pacheco has had a strong postseason, clearly taking over the leading role in the Chiefs’ backfield with 11 attempts per game and 5.51 yards per attempt in the postseason. The Eagles have allowed just about 100 rushing yards per game in the postseason.

Jerick McKinnon has not been efficient as a runner lately. He logged only 25 yards on 10 carries in the divisional round, and carried the ball four times for a single yard in the AFC championship game. McKinnon is more likely to be used in the passing game.

Miles Sanders rushed more than 15 times per game during the regular season and averaged 74.6 yards per contest. He’s maintained a good workload in the postseason, averaging 14 attempts per game and 4.71 yards per attempt. The Chiefs have allowed 107 rushing yards per game this year, and 4.48 yards per attempt. However, don’t forget Sanders has to share carries with Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and maybe most importantly, Hurts.

Hurts averaged 50.6 rushing yards per game during the regular season but he has been more contained in the postseason with only 73 total ground yards across two matchups. The Chiefs allowed 26 yards to Trevor Lawrence and 30 yards to Joe Burrow in the postseason, with both quarterbacks exceeding their props.

Scott has tallied 53 total yards (26.5 per game) on 12 carries in the first two postseason games, while Gainwell has 160 yards on 26 carries (80 yards per game). Their lines reflect that the oddsmakers expect the Eagles will be in a close game.

Miles Sanders - 65.5

Over (-125) | Under (-120)

Jerick McKinnon - 49.5

Over (-118) | Under (-125)

McKinnon has been a favorite weapon of Mahomes in the passing game, and he exceeded this prop in four of the last six regular-season games. However, he has not come close to this in either postseason game. The Eagles allowed an average of 32 receiving yards per game to pass-catching backs during the regular season. If you think Mahomes could get injured and need to dump off the ball, you could consider the over.

Sanders averaged 4.5 receiving yards per game this year during the regular season and has one catch for three yards in the postseason.

Jalen Hurts - 13.5

Over (-118) | Under (-133)

Miles Sanders - 13.5

Over (-133) | Under (-118)

Isiah Pacheco - 13.5

Over (-125) | Under (-118)

Jerick McKinnon - 9.5

Over (-118) | Under (-133)

Sanders exceeded this prop in eight of 17 regular-season games, and in one postseason game vs. the Giants. It’s worth noting that Sanders logged exactly 13 yards as his longest gain four times this year, so prepare for this to be a close one.

Kansas City allowed 47 rushes of more than 10 yards this regular season and it has allowed three 10-plus-yards rushes in the postseason.

Hurts topped this prop eight times in 15 regular-season starts but has cleared it once this postseason and by the slimmest of margins (14 yards against the 49ers).

McKinnon has failed to post a 10-yard rush in his last five games and only did so four times during the regular season.

Pacheco cleared this marked seven times including the postseason, but did not against the Bengals in the AFC championship game.

Miles Sanders - 12.5

Over (-143) | Under (-105)

Jalen Hurts - 10.5

Over (-105) | Under (-141)

Sanders tallied 17 and 11 carries against the Giants and 49ers, respectively, and averaged 15.2 carries per game during the regular season. He registered at least 13 carries in 11 regular-season games, but only five times in the final 11 games.

Hurts has 20 carries in the postseason (11,9) and has topped 10.5 carries in just two of his last six games (including postseason). Hurts topped this mark seven times during the regular season but has run less as the season has progressed.

Patrick Mahomes - 0.5

Over (+400) | Under (-901)

Jalen Hurts - 0.5

Over (+115) | Under (-175)

Miles Sanders - 0.5

Over (+150) | Under (-225)

Isiah Pacheco - 0.5

Over (+163) | Under (-250)

The odds are quite different for the two quarterbacks, which can be chalked up to Mahomes’s balky ankle and how inclined he may be to run the ball. Hurts has the best odds of the four players to find the end zone via a rushing score.

Hurts has one rushing touchdown in each postseason game this year and 15 for the season, while Sanders scored twice against the 49ers but did not find the end zone against the Giants in the divisional round.

Mahomes has six total rushes for 16 yards this postseason and has not scored in either game and has not tallied a rushing score over his last four games. Pacheco has also failed to score a rushing touchdown this postseason.

