Texas prep TE commits to Hogs as PWO

Tight end Luke Johnston has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on after visiting the Razorbacks over the weekend.

He and sophomore teammates Jack Harwell, a defensive lineman, running back Takashi Shaw and offensive lineman Jaylan Beckley visited Fayetteville on Saturday for Prospect Day.

“My sister attends Arkansas, so I was able to visit quite a bit and I loved everything about Fayetteville,” said Johnston, whose father Greg is the recruiting coordinator at his school. “The people are outstanding and I love the way the football program is headed. Coach (Sam) Pittman is an awesome dude and has hired an awesome staff.

“I’m really looking forward to my future as a Hog.”

Johnston, 6-5, 230 pounds, of Addison (Texas) Trinity Christian Academy, had an offer from New Mexico along with preferred walk-on offers from Ole Miss and Texas A&M. He recorded 15 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown as a senior.

“It was all about the people for me, felt like home,” said Johnston of Arkansas.

Arkansas tight ands coach Morgan Turner produced several NFL tight ends at Stanford, including Austin Hooper, a third-round draft pick of Atlanta Falcons in 2016, and Zach Ertz, a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

“He is the best tight ends coach in the nation,” Johnston said. “No doubt.”