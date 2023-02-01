OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Top notch wines and vineyards of Hill Country





A reader recently wrote to me explaining that she was considering a move to Texas and asked my thoughts on the state's wine scene. Wine is made in all 50 states — I've tried to taste wine from as many of them as possible — but the wines aren't always on par with the best California cabernets or Oregon pinot noirs. Texas, in my opinion, is one of the most interesting and exciting "new" wine regions in America, and Hill Country just west of Austin is its winemaking epicenter. I'm continually impressed with the quality of the wines I'm able to try. Though I haven't been able to visit Texas wine country since before the pandemic, the hospitality of the region's tasting rooms is a fond memory.

Interested in tasting the wines for yourself? Here are some of the Texas wineries I'd recommend visiting:

Duchman Family Winery (Driftwood, Texas)

Located relatively close to Austin (and very close to barbecue destination The Salt Lick), Duchman serves as a great introduction to Texas wine, and I often recommend visitors make it their first stop. I'm especially fond of their aglianico and vermentino, a pair of Italian grapes (red and white, respectively) that seem right at home in the hands of winemaker Dave Reilly.

Kuhlman Cellars (Stonewall, Texas)

Basic wine rules of thumb tell us that warm climates in Texas often struggle with white grapes, but looking back, the white wines of Kuhlman Cellars stand out to me the most. Made predominantly from roussanne, marsanne, and viognier — grapes native to France's Rhone River Valley — these wines were full of flavor and body. Exactly what you want after a long day in the Texas sun.

Pedernales Cellars (Stonewall, Texas)

Pedernales Cellars traces its history back to the mid-90s when Larry and Jeanine Kuhlken first began experimenting with grapes. Now, the family's winery is a Texas landmark, producing award-winning wines that have received international acclaim. Tempranillo is the grape that helped put Pedernales on the map, producing signature reds that put a Texas spin on Spain's most famous grape.

William Chris Vineyards (Hye, Texas)

I don't have the data to back this up, but I'd wager William Chris is one of the most well-known Hill Country wineries outside of Texas, and thankfully, their wines aren't too rare in Arkansas stores. They produce fantastic bottlings of mourvedre, sangiovese, and a lovely sparkling rosé. The winery also features stand-out food. I recommend opting for an outdoor picnic or food and wine pairing.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



