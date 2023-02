Arrests

Rogers

• Bryan Gibson, 53, of 452 Weston St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Gibson was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Timothy Plank, 53, of 13857 Pleasant Ridge Road in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Plank was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.