4 Zebras sign football letters of intent





Micheal Williams orchestrated a big turnaround in his first season leading the Pine Bluff High School football program last fall.

The Zebras improved their win total from 2 in 2021 to 6 in 2022, and it helped their senior class draw plenty of interest from college coaches across the country.

Williams even made sure to publicly thank the recruiters who stopped by PBHS on social media.

That helped Williams witness the fruits of his labor Wednesday during the start of the regular signing period for college football teams. Four Zebras signed letters-of-intent: wide receiver Blake Hegwood to Arkansas State University; offensive linemen Jorden Fields and Rachon Crutchfield to Arkansas Tech University; and running back Tyrea Campbell to McPherson (Kansas) College.

Along with tight end Jordon Harris, who signed with the University of Missouri in December, five Zebras from Williams' first senior class have officially committed.

"It was a huge momentum for Pine Bluff to get back on the map," Williams said. "One of the things that made me move back to Pine Bluff, I felt like Pine Bluff didn't get the notoriety it should have. We have a swamp of talent, but nobody wants to come to the swamp.

"Our kids are just as good as others, 'yes sir' and 'no sir' kids."

Williams also made sure 14 of his 16 seniors from a 6-4 team who wanted to play on the collegiate level had an opportunity to draw an offer to a program.

"It's a place for everybody," Williams said.

Hegwood earned the only scholarship offer to a Division I team.

He caught 29 passes for 539 yards and 6 touchdowns, and on defense he made 17 tackles, including 5 for losses.

"Coach Marquase Lovings came down and they definitely got a steal with him," Williams said, mentioning the Red Wolves' running backs and associate head coach. "[Hegwood is] going to go there all ready to go. That's a big D-I scholarship."

Arkansas Tech finished 5-6 overall and in the Great American Conference, but the Wonder Boys picked up two Zebra offensive tackles in Jorden Fields and Rachon Crutchfield.

They protected an offense that racked up about 3,500 yards of offense and allowed 5 sacks all season.

Fields made 13 pancake blocks and Crutchfield recorded 4 pancakes.

Campbell rushed for 321 yards and 68 carries as a senior. He also caught 4 passes for 17 yards.

"Tyrea came to me, and he didn't have the season quite like he wanted to," Williams said. "He said, 'I want to play football.' I looked at him and said, 'Say less.'"

Williams helped Campbell land at an NAIA program that went 5-5 last season but finished strong with 3 wins in its last 4 games. The town of McPherson is located 57 miles north of Wichita.

"I'm so proud of Tyrea accepting the scholarship to McPherson," Williams said. "He's a great kid."

The Zebras could have a Power Five-conference signee in wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield after the 2023 season. The junior, not related to Rachon Crutchfield according to Williams, earned another offer from a Southeastern Conference school to the University of Tennessee on Wednesday.

The University of Arkansas and UA Pine Bluff are among eight other Division I programs that have offered Courtney Crutchfield a scholarship.

Jorden Fields



Blake Hegwood



Rachon Crutchfield







Tyrea Campbell





