Anton Pierce commits to be a Razorback

Anton Pierce has committed to play safety at Arkansas after mulling over a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks since Dec. 10.

Pierce, 6-2, 203 pounds, of Mills, picked Arkansas over Army, Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Central Arkansas. He was committed to the Black Knights.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Hog growing up in Arkansas, and I love the environment and the coaches on The Hill,” said Pierce, who visited Fayetteville on Jan. 21. “They have a great coaching staff and I know I can develop not only as a person, but as a man.”

He recorded 67 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions and 10 pass breakups on defense while finishing with 50 catches for 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns, and 1 rushing touchdown as a senior.

Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson was his lead recruiter.

Pierce, who has a 3.5 grade point average, is looking to major in computer science gaming programming.

His teammate and defensive back Jabrae Shaw committed to Arkansas on Jan. 23 as a preferred walk-on.