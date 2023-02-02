State Capitol news in brief: Arkansas Senate won’t meet today

Arkansas Senate won't meet today

The Arkansas Senate doesn't plan to meet today as a result of the inclement weather, but the Arkansas House of Representatives plans to convene, although that decision could change, House and Senate officials said late Wednesday afternoon.

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that "I'm afraid of getting our South Ark folks boxed in."

House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said late Wednesday afternoon in a text message to the Democrat-Gazette that "Currently, the House is scheduled to convene Thursday morning.

"However, leadership is monitoring the weather and any changes to the schedule will be posted on the website," she added.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Age verification bill zips through Senate

The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would require a commercial entity to use a reasonable age verification before allowing access to a website that contains a substantial portion of material that may be harmful to minors.

The Senate voted 32-0 to send Senate Bill 66 by Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, to the House for further consideration.

Under the bill, the General Assembly finds that pornography is creating a public health crisis and is a corroding influence on minors, that minors are exposed to pornography at too early of an age due to advances in technology, the widespread availability of the internet and limited age verification requirements, and pornography contributes to the hyper-sexualization of minors.

Reasonable age verification methods would include providing a digitized identification card, government-issued identification or any commercially reasonable age verification method under SB66.

The measure wouldn't apply to a news or public interest broadcast, website video, report or event or affect the rights of a news-gathering organization.

A commercial entity that knowingly and intentionally publishes or distributes material that may be harmful to minors on the internet from a website that contain a substantial portion of material that may be harmful to minors is liable under SB66 if the commercial entity fails to perform reasonable age verification to verify the age of the individual attempting to access the material.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Entertainment area bill sent to governor

The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday sent the governor a bill that would no longer require a city, municipality or an incorporated town to collect a gross receipts tax on prepared food or hotel and motel accommodations in a county with established entities authorized by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division to sell alcohol beverages in order to create a designated entertainment district through an ordinance.

With four senators not voting and two others voting present, the Senate voted 24-2 to approve House Bill 1024 by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle.

Sen. Matt McKee, R-Pearce, said he wants local policy-makers to make these decisions. He described his bill as "an anti-tax bill."

He acknowledged the Family Council is opposed to the bill.

Afterward, Family Council President Jerry Cox said the council opposed the bill because it is generally opposed to any possible expansion of the availability of alcohol.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill expands right of concealed carry

The Senate on Wednesday voted to send the governor a bill that would allow a person who sought voluntary mental health services to obtain a concealed carry permit two years after the completion of their treatment.

The Senate voted 32-0 to approve House Bill 1123 by Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio. Vaught said she filed House Bill 1123 after hearing from a constituent who had requested mental health services and then was unable to carry a concealed firearm.

Current law allows only veterans who have sought mental health services to petition circuit courts for concealed carry permits two years after they complete their treatment.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate secretary undergoes surgery

The director and secretary of the state Senate, Ann Cornwell, underwent hip surgery after slipping on the Senate floor Tuesday and is walking, Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, told the Senate on Wednesday.

"She is doing great," Irvin said.

­-- Michael R. Wickline





Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today, Day 25, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at https://www.ark-leg.state.ar.us





COMMITTEES

10 a.m. Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130





10 a.m. Education Committee-House, Room 138





10 a.m. Judiciary Committee-House, Room 149





10 a.m. Revenue and Taxation-House, Room 151





10 a.m. Public Transportation-House, Room B, MAC





Upon adjournment of both chambers House and Senate-Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development, Room A, MAC





HOUSE

11 a.m. House convenes, House Chamber



