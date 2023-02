Arkansas State women at Coastal Carolina

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE HTC Center, Conway, S.C.

RECORDS ASU 6-15, 1-9 Sun Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 10-11, 5-5

SERIES Coastal Carolina leads 5-4

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;13.5;2.6

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;12.3;5.1

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;8.8;7.9

G Leilani Augmon, 5-11, So.;6.9;5.0

C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.5;7.3

COACH Destinee Rogers (14-25 in second season at ASU and overall)

Coastal Carolina

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Aja Blount, 5-11, Sr.;15.8;7.9

G Deaja Richardson, 5-9, Sr.;11.4;2.5

G Arin Freeman, 5-7, So.;10.6;4.8

G Anaya Barney, 5-10, Fr.;8.6;4.1

G Angie Juste-Jean, 5-8, So.;8.6;3.7

COACH Kevin Pederson (10-11 in first season at Coastal Carolina, 454-202 in 22nd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Coastal Carolina

65.2;Points for;69.7

70.3;Points against;66.8

-1.4;Rebound margin;+0.5

+0.6;Turnover margin;+0.3

36.8;FG pct.;41.0

28.0;3-pt. pct.;33.0

71.1;FT pct.;75.1

CHALK TALK ASU beat Coastal Carolina during the teams' regular-season meeting last season, winning 81-60 in Jonesboro. ... Coastal Carolina guard Arin Freeman is a native of North Little Rock. ... Izzy Higginbottom is one of only 10 players in the Sun Belt averaging at least 30 minutes per game. ... Chanticleers forward Aja Blount ranks fifth in the Sun Belt in scoring at 15.8 points per game.

-- Mitchell Gladstone