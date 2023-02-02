Carin Schoppmeyer: February filled with fundraisers, wine, chocolate and dancing

Moonlight Masquerade

Junior League of Northwest Arkansas

3 7 p.m. -- The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas' 11th annual Moonlight Masquerade will be at Heroncrest Event Center in Springdale.

Organizers say: "Our annual gala is held to unmask domestic violence with the goal to educate the public on what domestic violence is and that it does not discriminate within any demographic.

"Just as the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas empowers the women within our league, we want to empower the public and domestic violence survivors to take a stand.

"We will be going down south to the streets of New Orleans for our Mardi Gras-themed masquerade."

Individual tickets for the cocktail-attire event -- with masks highly recommended -- are $150, with tables for 10 available for $1,250. Sponsorships are available. Information: juniorleaguenwa.org or moonlight@juniorleaguenwa.org.

Frost Fest

Barley, Hops & Water

4 2 p.m. early access, 3 p.m. general admission -- Frost Fest outdoor beer festival returns this year to the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville.

Organizers say: "Presented by Fossil Cove Brewing Company, Frost Fest highlights craft breweries, creators, and makers while supporting nonprofits in the Northwest Arkansas area."

A percentage of ticket sales for the event will benefit Barley, Hops & Water.

Frost Fest guests will receive a tasting glass for beer sampling, and access to the festival that includes more than 40 breweries, vendors, live music, artists and food trucks. "The musical lineup will include Fayetteville singer, yodeler, and songwriter Nick Shoulders & OK Crawdad, as well as the local punk group, The Phlegms, and local rock band, Vintage Pistol," according to organizers.

The event is ticketed, and guests must be 21 years old and present a valid ID for entry. Tickets can be purchased online at fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest prior to the event. Ticket options include early access for $100, general admission for $80 and designated driver admission for $30.

Early access tickets provide access into the festival grounds one hour before the event opens, giving early access with fewer crowds, shorter lines and the chance to sample popular breweries that will likely run out.

"This is going to be an epic year for Frost Fest," said Andrew Blann, Fossil Cove Brewing marketing director. "We are excited to bring this celebration of craft beer back to Fayetteville after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. We have great live music planned for this year, and we've got a lot of fantastic breweries from around the country ready to share their beers with our community."

All In Casino Night

Teen Action & Support Center

4 6-10 p.m. -- The annual All in Casino Night to benefit the Teen Action and Support Center will be held at the Embassy Suites in Rogers. Organizers say the evening will offer casino games including poker, blackjack, craps, roulette and slot machines; heavy hors d'oeuvres served station-style; live and silent auctions; two drink tickets with general admission or unlimited with VIP tickets; and cash bar. Participants will have the opportunity to redeem winnings for a chance to win raffle prizes.

Tickets for the cocktail attire event are $100 for general admission and $150 for VIP. Information: tascnwa.org.

Soup Sunday

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families

5 4-6:30 p.m. -- The annual Northwest Arkansas Soup Sunday will be at the Rogers Convention Center. The Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families fundraiser will feature dozens of soups from area restaurants. Tickets for children ages 5-17 are $10. Tickets for adults are $35 for entry and soup or $60 for entry, soup and two drink tickets. Children 5 or younger are admitted free. Sponsorships are available starting at $300. Guests are encouraged to bring muffin tins to carry soup samples. Information: (479) 927-9800 or mkincaid@aradvocates.org.

Ooh! la, la!

Jackson L. Graves Foundation

9 6:30-9:30 p.m. -- Ooh! La, la!, a chocolate and wine pairing event to benefit the Jackson L. Graves Foundation, will begin with a champagne reception and hors d'oeuvres at the Fayetteville Public Library. Organizers say champagne and hors d'ouvres will be followed at 7 p.m. by three "decadent chocolate-inspired courses prepared by Chef Justus Moll, each paired with a fine wine by Southern Glazers."

Tickets for the dressy casual attire event are $125 and limited. Reservations are required to guarantee seating. A limited number of corporate tables are available for $1,100. Proceeds from the event will support the mission and projects of the Jackson L. Graves Foundation. Information: (479) 799-9592 or jacksongraves.org.

Sweetheart Hangar Dance

Arkansas Air & Military Museum

11 6 p.m. -- The Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville will play host to the Sweetheart Hangar Dance. Organizers say: "Grab your sweetheart and swing on down to the historic White Hangar to listen to big band music by Stockholm Jazz. If you can't dance, tickets include dance lessons, and if you don't have dinner plans we have you covered. Tickets for couples are $45, $35 for museum member couples or $25 for single tickets. Table for eight are available for $170. Information: (479) 521-4947 or arkansasairandmilitary.com.

Home Brew Tasting and Competition

Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter

11 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. -- The Home Brew Tasting and Competition to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter will be held at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. Tickets are $35 and include event admission, commemorative taster cup and beer caps for voting on best brew. Organizers say there will be unlimited 2 ounce pours of more than 20 beers. Information: (479) 246-9999 or nwaws.org.

Mardi Gras in the Garden District

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

18 5:30-9 p.m. -- The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville will play host to Mardi Gras in the Garden District. Organizers invite guests to join the "Krewe of Hortus" after Fayetteville's Mardi Gras parade "for a night of fun, food, and libations." The evening will be held in heated tents and the garden's hall and is set to include casino-style games such as blackjack, craps, and roulette tables for a chance to win prizes; live jazz by The Cocktail Club; and a Cajun-inspired buffet. Tickets are $125 and include unlimited alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages and $500 in playing money.

Information: (479) 750-2620 or bgozarks.org.

Handprints for Hope breakfast and luncheon

Children's Safety Center of Washington County

21 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. -- The Handprints for Hope breakfast and luncheon to benefit the Children's Safety Center of Washington County will be held at the Fayetteville Public Library. The Children's Safety Center coordinates the investigation, prosecution and treatment services in child abuse cases while providing child advocates, forensic interviews, sexual assault examinations, mental health therapy and child abuse prevention training. Admission for the breakfast and luncheon is free, but guests must RSVP. Information: (479) 872-6183 or childrenssafetycenter.org.

Northwest Arkansas Heart Ball

American Heart Association

24 6 p.m. -- The American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas Heart Ball will be at the Rogers Convention Center in Rogers. Vinima Shekhar of Walmart and Sheila Gamble of Sanofi are co-chairmen. The cocktail-attire evening will include dinner, auction, live entertainment by The Party Jammers and presentation of this year's Sweethearts. Information: (479) 439-6800 or nwaheartball.heart.org.

Masquerade

Walton Arts Center

25 6-11 p.m. -- The Walton Arts Center's 12th annual Masquerade Ball will be at the arts center in Fayetteville.

Tom Ward, executive vice president and chief eCommerce officer for Walmart, is the honorary chairman of the event and Jeff Clapper, 8th and Walton, and Tony Waller, Walmart, are honorary co-chairmen.

The evening will include live entertainment and dinner. Black-tie attire is suggested, and masks are essential. Information: (479) 443-5600 or kmay@waltonartscenter.org.

Ooh! La, la!, a chocolate and wine pairing event to benefit the Jackson L. Graves Foundation, will begin with a champagne reception and hors d’oeuvres Feb. 9 at the Fayetteville Public Library. Tickets for the dressy casual attire event are $125 and limited. (Courtesy Image/Shutterstock)



The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas "will be going down south to the streets of New Orleans for our Mardi Gras-themed masquerade” Feb. 3 at Heroncrest Event Center in Springdale. (Courtesy Image/Shutterstock)



The annual All in Casino Night to benefit the Teen Action and Support Center will be held Feb. 4 at the Embassy Suites in Rogers. Organizers say the evening will offer casino games including poker, blackjack, craps, roulette and slot machines plus food, drinks and raffle prizes. (Courtesy Image/Shutterstock)

