Castleton lifts Gators to upset of Vols

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Colin Castleton had 20 points and nine rebounds, Kyle Lofton added 14 points and Florida used a 13-0 run late in the second half to upend No. 2 Tennessee 67-54 on Wednesday night.

The Volunteers, playing with their highest ranking in four years, lost for the first time in five games. They had won nine of 10.

Tennessee (18-4, 7-2) looked like it had taken control midway through the second half. They outscored Florida by 10 points in the early going to take a six-point lead.

But the Gators (13-9, 6-3) stormed back behind Castleton, who scored 11 of 14 points as Florida rallied. The senior had a dunk, two free throws, a three-point play, a layup and a short jumper -- essentially putting the team on his back down the stretch.

Myreon Jones and Will Richard chipped in nine points apiece for the Gators.

Zakai Ziegler led the Vols with 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting. Olivier Nkamhoua added 11 points and nine rebounds for the visitors, who also got 11 points and eight boards from Vescovi Santiago.

Florida led 27-21 at halftime, just the fifth time the Volunteers has trailed at the break this season. Tennessee rallied to win three of the previous four.

The Gators were red hot to start, making six of their first eight shots -- including all three from three-point range -- while building a 17-4 advantage. But they quickly cooled against the nation's best defense, missing nine of their next 11 as Tennessee cut it to 22-21.

The Vols had it going coming out of the locker room, with Ziegler getting into the paint and making things happen. But it was short-lived -- thanks mostly to Castleton.

NO. 1 PURDUE 80,

PENN STATE 60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Mason Gillis broke the Mackey Arena record by making nine three-pointers and finished with a career-high 29 points, leading No. 1 Purdue to a victory over Penn State.

Gillis went 10 of 14 from the floor and 9 of 12 from beyond the arc. In his first 2 1/2 seasons with Purdue, Gillis never made more than 3 three-pointers in a game or topped 14 points. Zach Edey added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1) have won nine in a row overall, six in a row in the series and are the only Power Five team with fewer than two losses this season.

Seth Lundy had 18 points to lead the Nittany Lions (14-8, 5-6) as Coach Micah Shrewsberry fell to 0-4 against the team he worked for before taking the Penn State job.

Purdue looked like it would run away early when it used a 9-0 run to build a 23-13 lead. But Penn State scored the final five points of the first half to close to 35-29.

Then, after Jalen Pickett opened the second half with a layup, Gillis responded with three consecutive three-pointers to give Purdue a 44-31 lead. After Penn State called timeout, Gillis made a mid-range jumper and Ethan Morton followed that with another three-pointer to make it 49-31. The Nittany Lions never recovered as Purdue pulled away and extended the margin to as much as 26.

The Boilermakers finished with a season-high 14 three-pointers.

NO. 16 XAVIER 85,

NO. 17 PROVIDENCE 83, OT

CINCINNATI -- Jack Nunge had 23 points and 14 rebounds as No. 16 Xavier held off No. 17 Providence in an overtime thriller.

Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 20 for the Musketeers, who won a first-place showdown in the Big East without injured forward Zach Freemantle.

Noah Locke had 22 points and Ed Croswell added 21 for Providence (17-6, 9-3), which had beaten Xavier three consecutive times.

A layup by Boum put the Musketeers (18-5, 10-2) ahead 82-79 with 51 seconds remaining in overtime. A turnover by the Musketeers led to a layup by Devin Carter that cut Xavier's lead to one with 24 seconds left.

Boum hit one of two free throws, and Jared Bynum's three-point attempt from the left corner rimmed out at the buzzer as the Musketeers held on.

Xavier played its first game without Freemantle, the team's leading rebounder and second-leading scorer. He is expected to miss four weeks with a left foot injury, the same foot that required surgery in 2021.

Jerome Hunter, who has excelled off the bench for the Musketeers, made his first start of the season and scored nine points with eight rebounds. Xavier had used the same starting lineup in each of its previous 11 Big East games.

Things started well for the Musketeers. who went on a 12-1 run to build a 25-11 lead.

With Boum on the bench with two fouls, the Musketeers didn't have a field goal in the final 4:18 of the first half and the Friars pulled to 39-35 at halftime.

NO. 25 AUBURN 94,

GEORGIA 73

AUBURN, Ala. -- Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds, Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points, and No. 25 Auburn defeated Georgia.

Wendell Green Jr. added 18 points and six assists and made two three-pointers during a 17-0 first-half run for the Tigers (17-5, 7-2).

Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) went 8 for 10 from the floor to finish with his best scoring performance since February 2021.

After a 12-point win over Auburn last month, Georgia (14-8, 4-5) was attempting to complete its first regular-season sweep of the Tigers since 2017.

Mardrez McBride led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Georgia hit 10 three-pointers after halftime but never trailed by fewer than 15 points in the second half.

