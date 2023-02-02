Central Arkansas men at Florida Gulf Coast

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Alico Arena, Fort Myers Fla.

RECORDS UCA 7-16, 2-8 ASUN; Florida Gulf Coast 14-9, 4-6

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr. 8.5 5.4

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So. 17.6 5.5

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr. 10.9 2.4

F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So. 4.4 3.2

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr. 13.1 5.9

COACH Anthony Boone (31-69 in fourth season at UCA and overall)

FLORIDA GULF COAST

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Isaiah Thompson, 6-1, Sr. 13.7 2.0

G Caleb Catto, 6-5, Sr. 7.4 3.7

G Dahmir Bishop, 6-5, Sr. 6.9 3.4

F Zach Anderson, 6-7, Jr. 12.7 7.6

F Dakota Rivers, 6-8, Sr. 5.5 3.2

COACH Pat Chambers (14-9 in first season at Florida Gulf Coast and 204-187 overall)

SERIES Florida Gulf Coast leads 2-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA FGCU

73.1 Points for 70.2

81.0 Points against 67.8

-2.0 Rebound margin +0.8

-1.0 Turnover margin -0.2

40.9 FG pct. 43.0

32.5 3-pt. pct. 34.7

73.7 FT pct. 74.2

CHALK TALK Florida Gulf Coast won the Jan. 2 meeting with UCA 84-79 behind 22 points from Andre Weir and 19 from Isaiah Thompson. … UCA’s VJ Reeves scored career-high 24 points in that game. … This is UCA’s second rematch with a conference opponent this season. The Bears fell in back-to-back games to North Alabama on Jan. 18 and 21.