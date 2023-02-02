Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Central Arkansas men at Florida Gulf Coast

by Sam Lane | Today at 1:58 a.m.

WHEN 6 p.m. Central 

WHERE Alico Arena, Fort Myers Fla.

RECORDS UCA 7-16, 2-8 ASUN; Florida Gulf Coast 14-9, 4-6

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG 

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr. 8.5 5.4 

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So. 17.6 5.5 

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr. 10.9 2.4 

F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So. 4.4 3.2 

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr. 13.1 5.9 

COACH Anthony Boone (31-69 in fourth season at UCA and overall) 

FLORIDA GULF COAST 

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG 

G Isaiah Thompson, 6-1, Sr. 13.7 2.0 

G Caleb Catto, 6-5, Sr. 7.4 3.7 

G Dahmir Bishop, 6-5, Sr. 6.9 3.4 

F Zach Anderson, 6-7, Jr. 12.7 7.6 

F Dakota Rivers, 6-8, Sr. 5.5 3.2 

COACH Pat Chambers (14-9 in first season at Florida Gulf Coast and 204-187 overall) 

SERIES Florida Gulf Coast leads 2-0 

TV None 

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway 

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA FGCU 

73.1 Points for 70.2 

81.0 Points against 67.8 

-2.0 Rebound margin +0.8 

-1.0 Turnover margin -0.2 

40.9 FG pct. 43.0 

32.5 3-pt. pct. 34.7 

73.7 FT pct. 74.2

 CHALK TALK Florida Gulf Coast won the Jan. 2 meeting with UCA 84-79 behind 22 points from Andre Weir and 19 from Isaiah Thompson. … UCA’s VJ Reeves scored career-high 24 points in that game. … This is UCA’s second rematch with a conference opponent this season. The Bears fell in back-to-back games to North Alabama on Jan. 18 and 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT