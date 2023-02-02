Colombia’s Arhuacos strive for harmony with Mother Nature

NABUSIMAKE, Colombia -- The Arhuaco people in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta have fended off incursions by Capuchin missionaries and by the illegal armed groups of Colombia's long civil conflict. They would prefer to focus on avoiding and repairing damage to Mother Earth.

The ways of the Arhuacos were declared intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO in November, along with those of three other Indigenous communities in northern Colombia's Sierra Nevada -- the Kogui, Wiwa and Kankuamo.

"Recognition is very important, but it will be much more important that Mother Earth -- the space where we exist -- be respected and preserved," said Zarwawiko Torres, an Arhuaco leader. That would include preventing mines and dams on their lands, he said.

Arhuacos follow the Law of Origin as their guide to behavior and spiritual knowledge, in how they live with Mother Nature.

"Water must have its own channel, stones must exist in their own space. She respects me, and I respect her," Torres said.

They live in scattered groups in the Sierra Nevada, which rises from the Caribbean coast and in its highest parts has snow-capped mountains, lagoons and moors. Their traditional white tunics woven from sheep's wool represent snow and their cone-shaped hats the snowy peaks.

Arhuacos define themselves as a peaceful people who do not use weapons and are forbidden to murder or steal.

In their view, plants, stones, animals and the Sierra Nevada itself are living beings.

"If the Sierra were killed we would have no life," Torres said.

An Arhuaco Indigenous man holds a poporo Jan. 15 as he chews coca leaves in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. A poporo carries small amounts of lime produced from burnt and crushed sea-shells, it includes a wooden pin that is used to carry the lime inside the poporo to the mouth while chewing coca leaves. The lime will release the alkaloids in coca leaf. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



Mariano, a 30-year-old Arhuaco Indigenous man, sits by the fire Jan. 17 at his home in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. Mariano is a “Mamo” or spiritual leader that keeps his people´s ancient knowledge. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



Arhuaco Indigenous women wash clothes Jan. 17 at a creek in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



Arhuaco Indigenous teen Irene, 16, helps with the family sheep Jan. 18 in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



Juana, a 65-year old Arhuaco Indigenous woman, teaches weaving to her a young girl Jan. 17 in Nabusimake, Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



An Arhuaco Indigenous woman carries her baby Jan. 17 in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



Arhuaco siblings Irene (from left), Sebastian and Alba sit Jan. 17 in front of their home in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



Arhauco Indigenous girls sit by a ravine Jan. 17 in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



The Arhuaco village of Nabusimake is seen Jan. 18 in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. Nabusimake is considered the capital of the Arhuacos. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



Mariano, a 30-year-old Arhuaco Indigenous man, sits by the fire Jan. 17 at his home in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. Mariano is a “Mamo” or spiritual leader that keeps his people´s ancient knowledge. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



Arhuaco Indigenous women wash clothes Jan. 17 at a creek in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



Arhuaco Indigenous teen Irene, 16, helps with the family sheep Jan. 18 in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



An Arhuaco Indigenous man holds a poporo Jan. 15 as he chews coca leaves in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. A poporo carries small amounts of lime produced from burnt and crushed sea-shells, it includes a wooden pin that is used to carry the lime inside the poporo to the mouth while chewing coca leaves. The lime will release the alkaloids in coca leaf. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



An Arhuaco Indigenous woman carries her baby Jan. 17 in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. (AP/Ivan Valencia)



Juana, a 65-year old Arauco Indigenous woman, teaches weaving to her a young girl Jan. 17 in Nabusimake, Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. (AP/Ivan Valencia)

