Court asked to appoint receiver for apartments

Attorney General Tim Griffin asked the Pulaski County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning to appoint a receiver to pay Big Country Chateau's bills and make repairs to the property in accordance with building codes.

He also asked the court to freeze the assets of the owners of Big Country Chateau and obtain an accounting of the rents collected and how that money is being spent.

The emergency petition includes a request for a temporary restraining order that would, among other things, prohibit the destruction of records.

On Tuesday, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. filed a foreclosure complaint with the circuit court against Apex Big Chateau AR LLC.

The court filing on Tuesday by attorneys Wilson and Associates PLLC stated that on July 31, 2019, Apex Big Chateau AR LLC and CBRE Capital Markets, Inc. entered into a loan agreement evidencing a loan of $5,220,000 secured by the apartments.

The mortgage was acknowledged and filed for record with the circuit clerk and exofficio recorder for Pulaski County on Aug. 1, 2019, including a promissory note requiring monthly payments to begin Sept. 1, 2019.

On July 24, 2019, Apex owner Oron Zarum executed a guarantee of full payment but defaulted under the terms of the mortgage and promissory note, having failed to make the scheduled payments due on Dec. 1, 2022, and afterward.

The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. is now owed $4,943,213.83 together with accrued interest, according to the court filing.

Griffin is charged with enforcing the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which includes seeking restitution and an injunction prohibiting any person from further engaging in any deceptive or unlawful practice.

The petition states:

"Defendants have misappropriated consumer funds intended for utility payments, choosing not to pay Entergy Arkansas and Central Arkansas Water with funds provided to them for that purpose ... Accepting consumer funds for an expressed purpose and failing to use the funds for such purpose is an unconscionable, false and deceptive practice under the ADTPA."

In its request for a temporary restraining order, the state said that "immediate and irreparable damage will occur if consumers' water and electric utilities are shut off because the tenants will not be able to safely remain in their apartments. Loss of electricity will invite tenants to use heating and cooking methods that pose a risk of fire and will endanger the lives of the tenants."

Further, it stated that if the issuance of a temporary restraining order and asset freeze is delayed, there is a likelihood that consumer funds may be lost given the "fraudulent nature of the defendants' misappropriation of funds."

Violations of the Deceptive Trades Practices Act can yield a civil penalty of up to $10,000 each, according to the complaint.

With 151 units at the apartment complex, the state could seek $1.5 million in penalties if there is at least one violation per unit.

If the court grants the motion, the defendants will have three days to submit the name of a mutually agreed-upon receiver or give the court a list of names.