ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Estefan musical at UCA; arena hosts Katt Williams





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

THEATER: 'On Your Feet!'

"On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan," based on the story of the Hispanic pop queen and her husband, will be onstage 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Gaby Albo plays Gloria Estefan with Samuel Garnica as husband Emilio.

Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds. The show includes their songs "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want to Lose You Now" and "1-2-3."

Estefan, who has sold more than 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world, and her husband have won 26 Grammy Awards. The touring production's director and choreographer is Luis Salgado, who performed in the original Broadway production and was the assistant Latin choreographer of "In the Heights" on Broadway.

Comedian Katt Williams performs Saturday at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Ronald Pollard) COMEDY: Katt scan

Comedian/actor Katt Williams brings his "2023 and Me" tour, 8 p.m. Saturday to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets are $63-$254 (plus applicable charges; there is a limit of eight tickets per household) at the arena box office or via Ticketmaster.com. Williams' tour in support of his Netflix special "Katt Williams: World War III," brought him to the arena in February 2021.

MUSIC: Violin-piano recital

Violinist Er-Gene Kahng, a faculty member at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and pianist and Hendrix College faculty member John Krebs give a recital, 3 p.m. Sunday in Reves Recital Hall, Trieschmann Fine Arts Building, at Hendrix, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. The program: the Sonata in g minor, op.20, by Arthur Foote, and the Sonata in a minor, op.34, by Amy Beach. Admission is free. Email krebs@hendrix.edu.

Bach & Poulenc

Pianist Neil Rutman gives a recital at 3 p.m. Sunday at Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines, 275 Asturias Drive, Hot Springs Village, as part of the the Hot Springs/Hot Springs Village Symphony Guild Classic Series. His program includes the "Goldberg Variations" by Johann Sebastian Bach, "The Story of Babar the Little Elephant" by Francis Poulenc and Ballade No. 1 in g minor, op.23, by Frederic Chopin. A meet-and-greet reception follows. Tickets are $10; visit symphonyguild.org. Call (501) 922-1333.

“Crows Through a Glade” by Mark Blaney goes on display Friday at Justus Fine Art Gallery in Hot Springs, along with works by Memphis artist Matthew Hasty. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) ART: Spa City gallery

Watercolors by Mark Blaney and Southern landscapes by Memphis artist Matthew Hasty are on display, starting with a monthly Gallery Walk reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827 A Central Ave., Hot Springs. The exhibition stays up through Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

FILM: 'Groundhog Day'

The Bill Murray-Andie MacDowell movie "Groundhog Day" marks its 30th anniversary in theaters:

◼️ 7 p.m. today at the Cinemark Colonel Glenn and Movie Tavern in Little Rock, the Cinemark Towne Centre in Conway, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville, the Pinnacle Hills 12 in Rogers and the Malco Fort Smith Cinema

◼️ 4 p.m. Monday at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville, the Pinnacle Hills 12 in Rogers and the Malco Fort Smith Cinema

◼️ 4 and 7 p.m. Monday at the Cinemark Colonel Glenn in Little Rock and the Cinemark Towne Centre in Conway.

The screening will also include "a special look at the making of the film and its groundbreaking premise," according to a news release. Find ticket information at fathomevents.com/events/Groundhog-Day-30th-Anniversary.



