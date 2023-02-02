FBI: Kidnapping scam targets Spanish-speaking Arkansans





A scam is targeting Spanish-speaking people in Arkansas, coercing them into paying a ransom to "free" a loved one they believe has been kidnapped, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Little Rock FBI office.

The scammers have not kidnapped anyone, but use "deceptions and threats" to trick the victims into paying a ransom quickly "before the scheme is discovered," the release said, noting families send "thousands of dollars" to the scammers before contacting law enforcement.

"Virtual kidnappings depend on speed, fear, and the expectation that victims won't contact law enforcement," FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson said in the release.

"Scammers know they only have a limited time to receive a ransom before their plot unravels. We want potential victims to contact the FBI immediately so we can identify and disrupt these criminal enterprises," he said.

Over the past several months, FBI offices across the United States have seen numerous calls originating out of Central America and Mexico targeting specific area codes in different states. The FBI's investigation into these calls has determined that criminals are scanning social media accounts for people traveling out of the country.

These scammers then call the traveler's loved ones, stating that the traveler is in danger or has been kidnapped. The criminals then request victims to send money as soon as possible, the release said.

"If you get this type of call -- whether you think it's an extortion scheme or a legitimate international kidnapping -- contact the FBI immediately," Dawson said in the release.

The FBI has noted the following warning signs of the potential scam:

• Calls are usually made from an international phone number or display an out-of-state area code.

• Scammers may call multiple times in an effort to speak with their targeted victims.

• Scammers will go to great lengths to keep a person on the phone.

• Virtual kidnappers play recorded screams in the background to make the call sound more realistic.

• The scammers will try to prevent the victim from calling or locating the "kidnapped" victim.

• Ransom money is only accepted via wire transfer service.

To counter this scam, the FBI urges victims to "stay calm and avoid sharing information about you or your family during the call" and to "request to speak to the victim directly and ask for 'proof of life.'"

If able to speak to the alleged victim, "you should listen carefully to the voice of the kidnapped victim and ask questions only the victim would know and request the kidnapped victim call back from their personal cellphone."

The FBI said one should also attempt to contact the victim via their legitimate social media accounts and never agree to pay a ransom or give out any financial information.

"FBI Little Rock believes numerous virtual kidnappings remain unreported as many Spanish-speaking Arkansans are hesitant to contact law enforcement due to concerns about their immigration status," the release said.

"FBI investigators are only working to stop these scams. Our main priority is to help victims of federal crimes and bring justice to the criminals perpetrating these schemes."

The FBI said it is working with state, federal and international law enforcement partners to locate and arrest the criminals responsible for these schemes. Anyone who encounters or falls victim to this scheme should report it to the FBI at http://www.ic3.gov or by calling 800-CALL-FBI, or 800-225-5324.