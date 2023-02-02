Get to know: 2024 WR target Courtney Crutchfield

Pine Bluff junior wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield received an offer from Arkansas during a visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 21.

Crutchfield, 6-2, 175 pounds, has other scholarship offers from Tennessee, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Memphis.

He recorded 25 receptions for 706 yards (28.24 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns, and 6 carries for 46 yards in 9 games as a junior. He had 32 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions as a defensive back.

Crutchfield also returned 13 punts for 204 yards and 1 touchdown.

Nickname: CJ

Favorite thing about playing receiver: You get to show you know the game

Receivers coach Kenny Guiton is: A really good coach. His expectations are high.

Funniest football moment: When you're up on the score

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Coaching

My mom is always on me to do: The right thing even when no one is watching

Love or hate rollercoasters: Medium on them

My two pet peeves are: I hate it when people butt into conversations or be disrespectful

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lil Baby

My hidden talent is: Baseball

Your favorite fast-food chain, and why: Wing Stop, because there's nothing like it

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Steak, potatoes, seafood and wings on the side

I will never ever eat: An onion by itself

Favorite junk food: Hot fries

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Skittles

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Hog

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Addison Rae and Yung Miami

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: California

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Public

Love or hate horror movies, and why: Medium on them

Cat or dog person: Dog

I get emotional when: There’s a family situation going on

Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: All

Role model, and why: Stefon Diggs, because he is very humble and he carries himself well.

Three words to describe me: Athlete, respectful, mature