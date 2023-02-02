Get to know: 2024 WR target Courtney Crutchfield

Pine Bluff junior wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield received an offer from Arkansas during a visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 21.
Crutchfield, 6-2, 175 pounds, has other scholarship offers from Tennessee, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Memphis.
He recorded 25 receptions for 706 yards (28.24 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns, and 6 carries for 46 yards in 9 games as a junior. He had 32 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions as a defensive back.
Crutchfield also returned 13 punts for 204 yards and 1 touchdown.
Nickname: CJ
Favorite thing about playing receiver: You get to show you know the game
Receivers coach Kenny Guiton is: A really good coach. His expectations are high.
Funniest football moment: When you're up on the score
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Coaching
My mom is always on me to do: The right thing even when no one is watching
Love or hate rollercoasters: Medium on them
My two pet peeves are: I hate it when people butt into conversations or be disrespectful
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lil Baby
My hidden talent is: Baseball
Your favorite fast-food chain, and why: Wing Stop, because there's nothing like it
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Steak, potatoes, seafood and wings on the side
I will never ever eat: An onion by itself
Favorite junk food: Hot fries
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Skittles
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Hog
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Addison Rae and Yung Miami
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: California
I’m terrified of: Snakes
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Public
Love or hate horror movies, and why: Medium on them
Cat or dog person: Dog
I get emotional when: There’s a family situation going on
Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: All
Role model, and why: Stefon Diggs, because he is very humble and he carries himself well.
Three words to describe me: Athlete, respectful, mature