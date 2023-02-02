DEAR HELOISE: Like so many of us, I too have downsized and/or realized my daughter doesn't want all of our "stuff." So, before I get rid of things that have sentimental value to me (in yard sales and things of that nature), I take a picture and put it in my "smile folder" on my computer. I realized that it wasn't touching the items that brought me joy, it was seeing them and the memories they evoked. So I can look at the pictures and still have the memories.

-- Rebecca M., Westfall, Pa.

DEAR HELOISE: For Betty, and the rest of us senior citizens, who are downsizing and have clutter:

Family and friends want to give gifts, and they feel weird about coming empty-handed on birthdays and holidays. We solved this problem in our family by only giving out consumables like gift baskets of food or a special treasured sweet. You could even give tickets to a movie or another favored event.

-- Marj Casswell, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I have a safety hint for senior citizens taking a shower in a tub. Step into the tub -- before turning the water on. It makes it easier to secure your footing that way.

-- Penny, via email

DEAR READERS: To make a fiberglass shower look great, wash it with a mixture of 4 tablespoons of baking soda dissolved into 1 quart of water. Or apply it onto a damp sponge for scrubbing action.

As you may know, baking soda can be used for cleaning and deodorizing. -- FYI: Fido's bed a bit stinky? Sprinkle baking soda over it to keep it smelling fresh between washings.

DEAR HELOISE: As a daily reader of your column , I feel compelled to pass on this information.

I received two separate calls asking for donations -- to help support our police officers and another to support those who have breast cancer. I listened very carefully this time (since I receive such calls often), and I heard the person say very quickly, "... and the politicians who support our cause." Since, I do not send money to politicians, I was wondering whether the donation was actually going to help the cause or if it was really going to the politicians, who they do not name.

So, I reply that I cannot help them at this time and ask to have my name removed from their call list. They said they would. We senior citizens need to be careful with where our money is going. Thanks for your ideas and sharing other ideas and hints from your readers.

-- Kathy Varga,

Riverside, Calif.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com