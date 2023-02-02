Newspaper delivers

As one of your radical left subscribers, I was rather taken aback by a recent criticism of Prof. Robert Steinbuch in a recent letter. No doubt the professor is a zealous advocate for his opinions, and lacks fear of controversy, but I enjoy his columns. I can't say the same about Prof. Bradley Gitz, who it seems isn't half the scholar the more acerbic Steinbuch is. I don't often agree with him, but he, nonetheless, makes me think. More importantly, where else but the Democrat-Gazette can you read him and John Brummett?

The paper obviously has a Republican bias, which is fine. Nobody bases their votes on your endorsements anyway. But you do publish other voices as well. And the front page remains as news, not opinion. This is the mark of a good newspaper.

Oh, and I have to give a shoutout to my buds Rex Nelson and Philip Martin. Some of us need culture from time to time, and they deliver!

BILL WISELY

Hot Springs

Problem doesn't exist

I believe it was Republican Mitch McConnell, when speaking about Democratic legislation, who said, "it's a solution looking for a problem." I feel that the way about how our new governor and her puppy-dog legislators are working during the current session. In lieu of trying to lift our state from the bottom of the barrel, they're more concerned with drones, who uses what bathroom, and CRT, which is not being taught and most Arkansans don't know what it is. They are clearly creating a solution by promoting a problem that doesn't exist.

Wake up, Arkansas! We have bigger problems.

BOB HARRISON

Little Rock

Clarification, please

Thank all you hold holy for the swift actions of our Legislature and Mother Superior for saving us from the clear and present danger to the very fabric of our civilization.

We need a bit of clarification, though. We're guessing "Tootsie" and "Mrs. Doubtfire" are fine, but "La Cage" is off the table, right? What about females voicing male cartoon characters and vice versa?

Sorry, I've been confused ever since I was exposed to that twisted fake-mirror bit with Lucy and Harpo Marx. That was some really sick stuff.

RAY DILFIELD

Eureka Springs