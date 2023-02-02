• Beyonce is taking her "Renaissance" global -- the superstar will begin a world tour in Sweden in May with stops throughout Europe and the United States -- including New Orleans. The highly anticipated announcement on Instagram and her website Wednesday comes just a few days before Sunday's Grammy Awards show, where Beyonce, 41, is the most-nominated artist and could make Recording Academy history. Already the most-decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, she could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti's record for most awards if she wins four more. Her 2022 album, "Renaissance," is a celebration of dance music and is nominated for album of the year. Beyonce's last solo tour was in 2016, but she toured with her husband, Jay Z, in 2018. This tour will make stops in London, Paris, Barcelona and Toronto and will culminate Sept. 27 in New Orleans. Ticketmaster said sales will begin Monday and fans will need to register through its Verified Fan system; sale times will vary based on city.

• Andrew Tate lost his appeal in a Romanian court and will be held for another 30 days, an official said Wednesday. A divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer, Tate is detained on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. He lost his appeal in the Bucharest Court of Appeal against a judge's Jan. 20 decision to extend his arrest for 30 days a second time, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's organized crime agency. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, arrived at the court Wednesday handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case along with two Romanian women. The court rejected all four of their appeals and they'll remain in custody until Feb. 27 as prosecutors continue investigating. As he left court after the hearing, Andrew Tate said: "Ask them for evidence and they will give you none, because it doesn't exist. You'll find out the truth of this case soon."