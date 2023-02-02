Northwest Arkansas, River Valley hospitals report steady decline in flu, covid-19 patients

Illnesses and hospitalizations related to flu and covid-19 have declined statewide over the last few weeks, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are experiencing similar trends.

Brooke Morgan with Washington Regional Medical Center said the Fayetteville hospital is seeing fewer patients admitted for flu and covid-19.

Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale is seeing fewer patients with the viruses as well, adding to a steady decline in flu cases since Thanksgiving, according to Hilary Demillo, media relations manager.

Alicia Agent of Baptist Health Fort Smith said the hospital had eight hospitalizations for covid-19 and none related to the flu Tuesday, a decrease from 17 and 12 on Jan. 6.

The peak of the flu season seems to be over, though a second peak is possible, according to Dr. Marti Sharkey, the city of Fayetteville's public health officer.

"It is uncommon to see a flu season with two peaks, but, given how early flu appeared and given the abnormality of viral behavior as we emerge from the pandemic, it wouldn't be surprising," she said in a statement Tuesday.

Flu peaked in November -- earlier than usual -- because the virus has been nearly absent for two years and herd immunity was historically low, according to Sharkey. Covid cases increased during the fall as well due to the emergence of a new variant, she said.

While recognizing the recent decline is good news for the region, health providers continue to recommend vaccination and other precautions related to the two viruses.

"Flu season typically lasts into spring, and covid is still active," Morgan said. "We encourage people to get a flu shot and covid booster if they have not already done so and to continue taking common sense precautions, such as frequent handwashing and staying home when you don't feel well, to help prevent the spread of illness."

Residents should also remember that medications like Tamiflu and Paxlovid are available for flu and covid, respectively, Sharkey said. Those who are high risk should still wear an N95 mask and avoid crowds, she said.

Statewide, the total of positive flu tests reported to the department by health care providers increased by 300 during the week ending Jan. 28. It is the third consecutive weekly report to show an estimated increase of 300 positive tests -- the lowest weekly increase since the week ending Oct. 8.

The department reported increases of more than 2,000 cases weekly for several weeks in November.

Flu-like illness also represented a smaller portion of emergency room visits than one month earlier -- 2% compared to 5%, according to the report.

Flu antigen tests this season have indicated 91% were influenza A and 9% were influenza B, the agency reported.

Eight flu deaths were reported for the week ending Jan. 28. Since Oct. 2, over 20,800 flu cases and 137 related deaths have been reported in Arkansas. About 75% of Arkansans who have died from flu-related illness this flu season were not vaccinated, according to the department.

During the 2021-2022 flu season, flu was associated with an estimated 30 deaths and 14,800 cases in Arkansas.

With one exception, covid-19 numbers reported by the state Health Department have declined over the last few weeks. Only the number of covid-positive hospital admissions in the intensive care unit -- 49 -- remains the same as Jan. 11, according to the department's online covid-19 dashboard.

The department reported 3,790 active cases in Arkansas on Monday, including 292, 247 and 98 in Washington, Benton and Sebastian counties, respectively. According to the department, 224 people were hospitalized with covid-19 statewide, including 18 on ventilators.

The Health Department has reported more than 12,850 covid-19 deaths since the pandemic began. About 71% of hospitalizations and deaths related to covid-19 since February 2021 were among people not fully vaccinated, according to the department.