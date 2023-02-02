Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 2, 1923

• Yesterday will stand apart as a day in history to be commemorated as The Battle of Higgins' Switch. Higgins' Switch is a small station on the Missouri Pacific below Sweet Home and about 10 miles from Little Rock. Loney Body and James Washington live near Higgins' Switch, and they are the sole survivors of the Battle of Higgins' Switch. Also they were the only participants in that memorable conflict with arms. It all came about when Loney and James argued about the loss of moonshine liquor, according to deputy sheriffs who investigated the battle. The argument resulted yesterday in a resort to arms. Loney and James, armed with rifles, met in the woods. After each had taken up a convenient and safe position behind a tree, the battle began. About 15 shots were fired, officers said, and no one was wounded.

50 years ago

Feb. 2, 1973

• Three bills that would lower the age of majority to 18 were considered Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee, but discussion over which bill was best kept all three bottled up without recommendation. HB 77, by Representative Jimmie Don McKissack of Star City, HB 85 by Representative B. D. (Doug) Brandon of Little Rock and SB 47 by Senator Harold King of Sheridan all would lower the age of majority from 21 to 18, but the Senate bill would retain 21 as the legal age for buying, selling or consuming alcoholic beverages. ... The general consensus seemed to be that the use of the age 21 originated in British common law, and before that, it was the age at which males in England were booted out of the house to fend for themselves. Everyone in the Committee seemed pleased with their grasp of history, but the discussion didn't change anyone's mind on whether 18-year-olds should be allowed to drink.

25 years ago

Feb. 2, 1998

• The city began charging daily rates Sunday at three parking lots near the River Market, Little Rock City Manager Cy Carney said. The city has contracted with Allright Inc. to manage the lots, which have about 250 parking spaces. ... "We've always thought at some point that the city really should start charging for off-street spaces," Carney said. "We paid to build them. What we've debated over the past year was whether the city would want to operate them itself or have vendors do it." ... The city projected about $8,000 to $10,000 in annual parking revenue from the three lots. The revenue will go into the River Market Enterprise fund that goes toward the River Market operation and the Riverfest Amphitheater.

10 years ago

Feb. 2, 2013

• The House of Representatives unanimously voted Friday to create a task force to help plan a new state veterans home. Senate Bill 3, proposed by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, passed by a 94-0 vote. ... The task force would study the matters related to opening the new veterans home and submit recommendations to the General Assembly. Those concerns include the number of veterans who would live at the facility, the types of services it would offer and the funding structure for constructing a new facility.