PREP FOOTBALL: Final college visits were enough to sway West players to sign with Kansas, Navy

A pair of college visits on the final weekend before national signing day was enough to sway a pair of Bentonville West football players into making their decisions.

Carson Morgan signed his national letter of intent with Kansas, while Nick Bell signed with the United States Naval Academy -- just days after the two players visited their respective campuses this weekend. They were part of five Wolverines who signed their letters Wednesday, while a sixth player on the team -- Braden Jones -- signed with Central Arkansas in December.

Morgan, a second-team all-conference running back for West, said he had almost convinced himself he was going to Missouri, but that all changed once Kansas put itself in the picture at the last moment. He will report to Kansas and enroll in summer classes in June, shortly after his high school graduation.

"Kansas called and offered me on Thursday, and they asked me to come up for a visit," Morgan said. "They had set up an 8-hour meeting on Friday and Saturday for me and my family. I went up there, and the campus and the facility was amazing.

"But what sold me on Kansas was the coaching staff because they made me feel wanted. They introduced me to each and every coach, then gave me a tour of the campus and did a photo shoot. It was an amazing experience, and after just four hours I went back to my dad and said there's something in me that wants to be here. It just blew me away."

Bell, an all-state cornerback who also played some at wide receiver at West, said he was still mulling offers from Princeton, Arkansas State and Kansas State in the final days before signing day took place. That all changed once he made his visit to Navy, and he will return to Annapolis, Md., in June.

"It was an amazing experience," Bell said. "It just blew me away, and I'm really ready to get back there and get to work. It's big-time football there at Navy. They're going to play Notre Dame in Ireland next season.

"I also chose Navy because it can guarantee me a future beyond football. I'm going to get the best education while I am there, and I know I will have a good future ahead of me. All I need to do is hit the books hard and continue to get stronger and faster. I think I'm well-prepared for it, and I'm ready to work hard."

Two other West players will continue to be teammates as Josh Buxton and Thomas Wilbanks signed with NAIA member Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. Wilbanks, a safety, was being recruited as a strong safety by Benedictine, which won the Heart South Conference and reached the NAIA playoff quarterfinals, while Buxton again will split his time between cornerback, punter and possibly kicker.

Marcus Whitmore, meanwhile, chose the junior college route and signed with Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. He played defensive end for the Wolverines but expects to switch to a linebacker position next fall.

Bentonville West running back Carson Morgan (1) has been selected to The List for 2022 and poses for a portrait, Thursday, August 4, 2022 during media day at the Arvest Ball Park Community Room. Visit nwaonline.com/220805Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Marcus Whitmore of Bentonville West

