Senate Agriculture committee meets for first time in new Congress, discusses farm bill

WASHINGTON -- Members of the U.S. Senate continue their review of the country's agricultural policies as part of a lengthy effort to prepare a new farm bill.

The Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee held its first hearing of the new Congress on Wednesday to discuss the existing law's provisions on agriculture trade and horticulture, as well as possible actions to protect American farmers.

The farm bill is an extensive measure containing provisions related to commodities, conservation, nutrition programs and rural development among other issues. Congress last approved a farm bill in December 2018; the current law is set to expire at the end of this September, although lawmakers could extend the statute if legislative work is incomplete.

"It is an important moment for U.S. agriculture," Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, R-Rogers, said while welcoming returning committee members.

"I believe that together we will be able to craft the policies needed to maintain the world's safest, most abundant and most affordable food supply while protecting the land, water, air, wildlife and rural communities that we all care about."

Boozman will play an instrumental role in drafting the next farm bill as he continues his tenure as the committee's top Republican from the last Congress.

Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow remains the committee's chairwoman. She announced in early January her plans to retire from Congress once her current term expires in January 2025.

"I know that ranking member Boozman and I share the fact that we know we have a big job ahead, and we're working closely together to be able to pass the next farm bill with strong bipartisan support," she said. "I'm really confident this committee is up to the task to be able to do that."

The committee began the review of the current law last April with a field hearing at Michigan State University in East Lansing. A similar hearing took place in June at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. Hearings on rural development and agriculture research followed on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers used Wednesday's hearing to discuss policies on specialty crops and American agricultural export programs. The review comes on the heels of a challenging year for consumers and producers because of inflation and growing production costs.

"The only saving grace for many farmers was relatively high commodity prices, and backing those higher prices was a surge in agricultural exports," Boozman said.

According to Alexis Taylor, the under secretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, agricultural exports exceeded $196 billion in the last fiscal year, besting the previous year by 14%.

"While those numbers are impressive, what is more impressive is the real-world impact those exports have to our producers and their rural communities," Taylor said. "U.S. agricultural exports support more than 1 million jobs here at home and contribute more than $154 billion in additional economic activity."

Previous farm bills have included support for agricultural market development programs and export guarantee efforts providing overseas opportunities for American producers while addressing barriers to entry. Jenny Moffitt, the USDA's under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs, noted the agency pushed programs to assist farmers and ranchers struggling to meet their financial needs.

"We know that small and mid-sized farmers are impacted the most, and there are still far too many barriers for new and beginning farmers," she told lawmakers.

Arkansas leads the country in rice exports; it accounts for nearly 21% of the state's $3.8 billion worth of agriculture exports. The Natural State is additionally among the top states regarding broiler meat and cotton exports.

Boozman asked Taylor about possible actions to protect rice and wheat farmers from India-based producers, noting the country's "blatant" trade violation prohibiting the export of rice and wheat. Taylor said officials continue to engage in multilateral forums and are engaging with the World Trade Organization on addressing India's policy.

The U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee held discussions on the farm bill over the past year. Republicans took over the chamber in early January with multiple pledges as part of its "Commitment to America" agenda, including spending reductions. Some lawmakers have discussed reducing spending to fiscal year 2022 levels.

Boozman, speaking to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last week, said he is confident House Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., and ranking member David Scott, D-Ga., will push for completing the farm bill.