Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Joshua Parker, 22, of 22655 Worthington Road in Gentry, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Parker was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Charles Van Aalst, 54, of 1061 S. English Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with robbery. Van Aalst was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Emma Knight, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Knight was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Juan Arroyos, 50, of 10 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with robbery. Arroyos was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Alexander Sanchez, 27, of 3495 Larks Place in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Sanchez was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Stephen Rial, 67, of 14808 Trammel Mountain Road in Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Rial was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.