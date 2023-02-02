TRACK AND FIELD

ASU's Pyeatt, Newton-Smith earn weekly honors

As announced by the Sun Belt Conference league office Wednesday morning, Arkansas State's Jacob Pyeatt and Camryn Newton-Smith were named the men's track and women's field athletes of the week, respectively.

Pyeatt's second weekly honor comes on the heels of posting the second-best time in Red Wolves' history in the 3,000 meters, running 8:08:19 at the UW Invitational in Seattle. That time set a personal best by more than 10 seconds and is tops in the Sun Belt this season.

Newton-Smith posted a score of 4,356 in the pentathlon at the Texas Tech Multis in Lubbock, Texas, setting new records for both ASU and the Sun Belt. The Greenback, Australia, native currently sits fifth in the world this season, and her marks in both the high jump (5 feet, 11.25 inches) and shot put (42 feet) set new personal indoor bests.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOFTBALL

AMC releases preseason coaches poll

Central Baptist College received 73 points to finish fifth in the American Midwest Conference's preseason coaches poll released Wednesday.

Lyon College received 45 points to finish seventh, while Williams Baptist College was picked eighth after receiving 43 points.

Five-time defending conference tournament champion Columbia (Mo.) College received 10 of 11 first-place votes to top the poll with 100 points, followed by conference newcomer Cottey College, which received the remaining first-place vote and finished with 80 points.

Central Baptist starts its season Friday at the OLLU Classic in San Antonio against Our Lady of the Lake. Lyon's season begins Feb. 10 against Southwestern Assemblies of God in Allen, Texas, while Williams Baptist opens Feb. 10 with a doubleheader against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in Arkadelphia.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services