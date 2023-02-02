‘Super’ goal met for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- After the University of Arkansas basketball team started 1-5 in SEC play, losing any of the next three conference games at home wasn't an option.

The Razorbacks needed a sweep of Ole Miss, LSU and Texas A&M to begin getting their season back on track after an 11-1 start in non-conference games.

"We had to," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said of the Razorbacks winning all of their last three SEC games. "That's why we've been calling them Super Bowls."

The Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5) capped their 3-0 SEC run at home with an 81-70 victory over Texas A&M on Tuesday night in Walton Arena after beating Ole Miss 69-57 and LSU 60-40.

Texas A&M (15-7, 7-2) had been 9-1 in its previous 10 games with SEC road victories at Florida, South Carolina and Auburn. The Aggies' lone loss in that span was at Kentucky.

"We put some pressure on our team the last 48 hours about the importance of this particular game, and knowing that they were coming in here 7-1," Musselman said.

When the Razorbacks got to their locker room before Tuesday night's game, they saw numerous signs with messages related to how it was another Super Bowl.

Five of Arkansas' last nine SEC games are on the road, starting at South Carolina (14-8, 1-8) on Saturday. Then the Razorbacks have road trips to Kentucky (15-7, 6-3), a rematch at Texas A&M and in the final week of the regular season play at No. 4 Alabama (19-3, 9-0) and No. 2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1).

"We know we have really difficult road games coming up," Musselman said. "We understand that. Every game on the road is hard. So [beating Texas A&M at home] was huge.

"Just a lot of enthusiasm. I think the build up to this game, they could feel it."

The Razorbacks lost 67-64 at No. 11 Baylor on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge when freshman guard Joseph Pinion missed a last-second three-point attempt.

"The locker room after the Baylor game, it was pretty silent," Musselman said. "There was a lot of pain.

"So the question is, how do you come back after that? Do you fight? Or do you let that linger?

"I thought we showed great toughness with the way that we responded after a fairly short turnaround."

Arkansas junior guards Davonte Davis and Ricky Council each scored 19 points. Council has been bothered by a back injury, Musselman said, but he played 39 minutes.

"Ricky's never complained and fought through a really bad back for a three-game segment as well," Musselman said. "Guys are playing hard."

Senior forward Makhel Mitchell had 9 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and 7 blocked shots for the Razorbacks after coming back quickly at Baylor despite suffering a foot injury against Ole Miss.

"We were ready to come out and win," Mitchell said.

Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black suffered a knee contusion at Baylor, Musselman said, but he played 38 minutes against the Aggies and had 11 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds.

"Guys are going to come in banged up after hard-fought games," Davis said. "So we're just trying to come in and fight through those injuries.

"Treatment, rehab and things like that are important, especially around this time going deep into conference."

Musselman said Black was limited in practice leading into the Texas A&M game and constantly got treatment.

"AB was rehabbing at 10 at night [Monday] and coming back the next morning," Musselman said. "He did everything he possibly could [to play].

"I lifted [Tuesday] for an hour, and he was in there the entire hour using bands and trying to get the knee loose, as they've been trying to get the swelling down as well. He and [trainer] Matt Townsend."

The Razorbacks held the Aggies to 34.2% shooting (26 of 76) after holding Baylor to 33.9% (20 of 59).

"I thought our defense against Baylor was as good as any defense that we've played since I've been here," said Musselman, who has an 88-35 record in his fourth season at Arkansas. "I thought we did the same [against Texas A&M]."

Arkansas had 13 blocked shots against the Aggies, and altered others as Texas A&M shot 15 of 39 on layups.

Razorbacks senior forward Makhi Mitchell -- Makhel's twin brother -- had 3 blocked shots along with 6 points and 5 rebounds.

"We shot 50% of our balls at the rim," Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams said on the Aggies' postgame radio show. "We just did not finish at a high rate."

The Razorbacks used only seven players against Texas A&M with freshman forward Jordan Walsh and senior forward Jalen Graham coming in off the bench.

Walsh had 12 points and 7 rebounds and Graham added 5 points and 2 blocked shots.

The Mitchell twins enjoyed their 23rd birthdays on Tuesday as well as beating Texas A&M.

"The locker room tonight was as good as it's been postgame in a long, long time," Musselman said. "There was a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of happiness,

"I hope we're gaining confidence as well."